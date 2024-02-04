Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Buzz unfazed by criticism for playing Boots Saturday

Buzz Williams was prepared to take heat for playing Boots Radford Saturday. (Texas A&M athletics)

Texas A&M beat Florida 67-66 Saturday, a win they desperately needed. Guard Tyrece "Boots" Radford led all scorers with 26 points, including the game-winner with 35 seconds to go. It came a day after he was arrested on charges of evading College Station Police officers on Dec. 3, 2023. A&M coach Buzz Williams said Friday that he was aware of the arrest and knew all the details surrounding it, but did not go into detail. Radford started Saturday, scored A&M's first 4 points and had what was likely his best game of the season. Williams said after the game that he was prepared for slings and arrows to be fired in his direction, which they did -- largely from the Florida media contingent. "I know that I’ll get judged some way by some people," he said. Williams went on to explain how he loves Radford -- who followed him to College Station from Virginia Tech -- as a person, loves his family and felt like playing him was the right thing to do. "“I think the world of him. Not just because he is a good player. I thought how he responded was otherworldly," Williams said. Florida coach Todd Golden complimented Radford, calling him a "really good player." "Obviously, he's a veteran who likes the big moment," Golden said. The Florida coach tersely noted that his team had never expected Radford to sit out. Radford, for his part, said he had discussed the incident with Williams and the mutual trust they had led to his playing. “He believes in me and I believe in him. That’s the relationship we have, faith and trust,” Radford said. “Buzz is always going to be my guy for life." In what might have been a final slap at his critics, Williams posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of his wife and family sitting around him on the bench, noting that it was his 550th game as a head coach. There was one other person in the picture -- Radford.

Williams doubles down after half court shot

One of the biggest moments of Saturday's game didn't even have to do with the game itself. During the second half, a student introduced as "Liz from Kerrville" hit a half court shot for $1,000, sending Reed Arena into a frenzy. Williams, who was busy talking to his team during the timeout, didn't even realize what had happened until his postgame press conference. "I knew something entertaining was going on," he said. Looking back at deputy athletic director Justin Moore, Williams asked, "$1,000? That's all we can give them?" Turning back to the assembled media, Williams said, "If she's listening right now, which I know she isn't, come see me and I'll match the gift from Texas A&M." He then looked to his left and said, "Sorry, honey," to his wife.

Former A&M outfielder on the move

Zach DeLoach, who played for A&M between 2018 and 2020, was traded Saturday by the Seattle Mariners to the Chicago White Sox as part of a deal that sent White Sox reliever Gregory Santos to Seattle. DeLoach, who hit .286 with 23 home runs and 88 RBI at AAA Tacoma last year, immediately steps in as a contender for the starting right field job in Chicago this spring.

Aggies play host to Rivals100 QB

Texas A&M's list of visitors for this weekend's junior day was already off the charts, but the Aggie coaching staff snuck in another big name. Corona (Calif.) Centennial's Husan Longstreet, currently ranked by Rivals.com as the 6th-best pro-style quarterback in the nation, made the visit yesterday. With the Aggies still looking for a clear target at quarterback and 3-star Alex Manske committing to Iowa State last week, Longstreet could be a player Mike Elko and company go after to fill that spot.

