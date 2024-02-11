Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggie backcourt rolling as team wins third straight

Boots Radford has had more than 20 points in each of the last three games (Associated Press)

Texas A&M has been waiting all season for its All-SEC backcourt of Wade Taylor IV and Tyrese Radford to click. Radford missed a month with an injury, but until the last week, they'd been on their game at the same time once -- an overtime win at home against then-No. 6 Kentucky. But in wins over Florida, Missouri and a surprising blowout of No. 6 Tennessee, the two have combined for 133 points. In last night's 85-69 win over the Vols, Radford and Taylor combined for 52 points. For the season, Taylor is now averaging 19.9 points a game while Radford is averaging 15. Nobody else on the team is averaging 10. Over the last three games, Radford has led the team in scoring with 27, 22 and 26 points, respectively.

Garcia also in the midst of a remarkable streak

If Radford or Taylor miss a shot, there's a good chance Andersson Garcia is grabbing the rebound. In the past two SEC games, against front courts that are considerably taller than the 6-foot-7 Garcia, he has pulled down 33 combined rebounds. Against Tennessee, he pulled down 17, including 9 offensive rebounds. Garcia leads the SEC in rebounds per game at 9.2. Johni Broome of Auburn is second at 8.6 RPG. Garcia has done this while only starting three games.

Aggies move into fifth in conference

A&M's three-game winning streak has them at 6-4 in conference, which has them tied for fifth with both Kentucky and Florida -- both of whom A&M has beaten and will not play again this season, so they hold the tiebraker. The Aggies are one game back of Tennessee for fourth place in the conference, a key place to be as it means a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. The Aggies and Vols will play again on Feb. 24 in Knoxville. A&M also has games left with Alabama and South Carolina, who are currently the top two teams in the conference.

Softball starts with 4-0 weekend

The Aggie softball team began their season this weekend with what was planned to be three doubleheaders. Rain washed away Saturday, but A&M still took care of business when weather permitted. The ladies run-ruled Valparaiso 8-0 to start the weekend, then beat Lehigh 12-4 in Friday's nightcap. Games against Lehigh and Tulsa were cancelled Saturday, but the Aggies swept two from Tulsa Sunday by scores of 8-5 and 8-0. Three of the four wins were run-ruled.

Women's hoops back to .500 in conference