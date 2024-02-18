Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggie baseball sweeps season opener from McNeese in historic fashion

Shane Sdao tossed 5 innings of shutout ball Sunday.

The 7th-ranked Texas A&M baseball didn't just sweep their opening weekend series with McNeese, they blew the Cowboys out in massive fashion. The Aggies outscored the visitors 31-1, starting with a 15-0 blowout Friday night, a 6-1 win Saturday afternoon and a 10-0 run-ruled victory Sunday. The one run allowed in the opening sweep is the first time the Aggies have swept their opening series allowing one run or fewer in 106 seasons. Starters Ryan Prager, Justin Lamkin and Shane Sdao combined to throw 13 2/3 shutout innings, striking out 20 while walking only 3. Prager struck out a career-high 9 batters in his 5 innings of work Friday night, his first appearance on the mound in 604 days after missing last season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

LaViolette picks up where he left off

Sophomore All-American outfield Jace LaViolette, who led the team in homers last year, put three of his first four hits of the season into the stands this weekend. LaViolette went 4-12 with 3 HR and 9 RBI.

Transfers pay immediate dividends

The Aggie baseball team picked up a number of big transfers in the offseason, and none were bigger than former Stanford outfield Braden Montgomery. It didn't take the All-American long to make an impact in Maroon and White, as he homered in his first at-bat as an Aggie. He ended the weekend with 4 hits in 11 at-bats with 5 RBI. The other transfer outfielder, Hayden Schott (Columbia), also went 4-11 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Shortstop Ali Camarillo (Cal State Northridge), who hit at the bottom of the order in spite of hitting .371 last season, picked up 5 hits, including a homer, and 3 RBI in his first series for A&M. DH Ted Burton (Michigan), who started two of the first three games, went 4-7 with a double, a triple and 3 RBI. The transfers on the mound also made a difference over the weekend. Reliever Brock Peery (Arizona State) struck out two batters in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless ball in two appearances (getting the win Saturday) while Zane Badmaev (Tarleton State) worked 2 innings Saturday to get the save.

Softball runs record to 9-0

The No. 25 Aggie softball team swept their way to winning the Campbell/Cartier Classic at San Diego State this weekend, beating the homestanding Aztecs twice, Loyola Marymount once and the No. 14 Oregon Ducks to open and close the event. A&M beat the Ducks 4-1 and knocked off San Diego State 7-5 Friday, then run-ruled Loyola Marymount 10-2 and beat SDSU 1-0 Saturday. In the finale, three Aggie pitchers held Oregon to 6 hits as A&M won 2-0.

