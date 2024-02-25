Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Distin makes history

Texas A&M didn't win the NCAA indoor track and field championships, but at least one member of the team went home a record-breaker. Lamara Distin won the gold medal in the high jump and did it in style, becoming the first female collegiate athlete to clear the 2 meter/6-foot-6 3/4-inch mark.

Distin was one of three Aggies to win their individual events, along with Sam Whitmarsh in the 800 meters and Connor Schulman in the 60-meter hurdles. The Aggie men came in third overall, behind champion Arkansas and Florida; the Aggie women came in fourth, behind Arkansas, Florida and LSU.

Aggies blast another visitor

The No. 4 Aggies ran their record to 7-0 on the young season in a sweep of visiting Wagner University, located on Staten Island, N.Y. A&M was a rude host, blasting the Seahawks by a combined margin of 40-4 -- and that's including a 2-0 decision Saturday. Left-hander Ryan Prager continued his impressive return from Tommy John surgery Friday night by throwing 6 2/3 shutout innings, giving up just 6 hits and a walk while striking out a career-high 10. He had plenty of offensive help as A&M pounded out 17 runs on 13 hits, including a 3-run shot in the 2nd by freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac (the first of his career) and a grand slam by pinch-hitter Hank Bard. Right fielder Braden Montgomery had 3 hits, including a triple, and 3 RBI in the 17-2 win. Runs were at more of a premium Saturday, but Justin Lamkin and Evan Ashenbeck made sure the 2-RBI single by Montgomery just three batters into the game held up. Lamkin fired 5 innings of 3-hit ball while striking out 5 before yielding to Ashenbeck after giving up a single to start the 6th. Ashenbeck loaded the bases with 1 out before striking out the next to Wagner hitters on 6 pitches. He would work the rest of the way, picking up his first save and striking out 7. There was no drama in Sunday's game. It was over early. A&M put up a 5 spot in the second inning behind a 2-run homer by first baseman Ryan Targac and a bases-clearing triple by Jace LaViolette to go up 5-0. Targac drove in another 2 runs in the fourth to push the lead to 9-0, and picked up a fifth RBI an inning later. Montgomery hit his third homer in an Aggie uniform in the rout, which was called with A&M ahead 21-2 after 7 innings. Six different Aggie pitchers held the Seahawks to just 1 hit in the blowout. Sunday's win was the 900th in the career of coach Jim Scholossnagle, who first became a college head coach in 2002 at UNLV.

A&M putting up dominant totals two weeks in

It's still very early and the opposition has been less than imposing, but Schlossnagle's team has been absolutely dominant so far. The Aggies have scored 80 runs in their first seven games, hitting .359 as a team and hitting 15 home runs. LaViolette has hit 5 and Montgomery 3, while LaViolette has driven in 15 runs while Montgomery has knocked in 12. Nine different Aggie hitters have gone yard already this season. The pitching staff has been excellent as well, giving up just 5 earned runs to the tune of a .76 ERA. Prager has struck out 19 of the 39 batters he's faced while walking just one; Lamkin has walked 3 and struck out 11 in 8 2/3 innings. The A&M pitching staff his combined to walk just 13 and strike out 85 in 59 innings so far this season.

Softball finally loses one, but has great weekend anyway

The 13th-ranked A&M softball team won't go perfect this year after dropping a 1-0 decision to Kansas Saturday. That was the bad news. The good news was they won five other games this weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational to run their season record to 14-1. The Aggies started off the tournament by beating Southeastern Louisiana 4-1 Thursday night, then run-ruled St. Thomas and North Dakota State by 10-2 and 10-0 margins Friday. After losing the game to Kansas, the Aggies bounced back by run-ruling NDSU 10-0 again. In Sunday's finale, UTSA took the Aggies to extra frames in a 1-1 tie, but pinch-hitter Trinity Cannon's pinch-hit, walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 8th gave the Aggies a 5-1 win.

Tennis teams take home wins

The 12th-ranked men's tennis team had a rough start against Pepperdine at home Sunday, losing three of the first four matches before sweeping the final three to take a 4-3 victory. The Aggies, now 8-2, play A&M Corpus Christi tonight. The 19th-ranked women's team had an easier go of it, sweeping Baylor 4-0 in Waco Sunday to move their overall record to 7-5.

Basketball team tries shooting itself in the foot, misses