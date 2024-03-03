Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Aggie baseball stays perfect with three-win weekend

The No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team continued its impressive start by running their record to 11-0 on the season with a three-game sweep at the Globe Life Field Series in Arlington. The Aggies started off with a 4-0 win Friday night, with Ryan Prager (3-0) and Evan Ashenbeck holding Arizona State to just 2 hits. Prager worked the first 5 innings, giving up 1 hit, 2 walks and striking out 8, while Ashenbeck went the final 4, giving up a hit and striking out 4 to get his first save of the season. The Aggies were held to just 4 hits of their own, but one of them was a 3-run homer Braden Montgomery in the first inning, his fourth of the season. Freshman outfield Caden Sorrell also hit the first homer of his career in the third to cap the scoring. The Aggies faced off with a struggling USC team Saturday and battered them 9-3. The Trojans held a 1-0 lead going into the top of the fifth, when the A&M offense got on track. The Aggies scored 3 runs on RBI singles by Montgomery, DH Ted Burton and catcher Jackson Appel to take a 3-1 lead. USC got one back in the sixth against reliever Weston Moss (1-0), but A&M scored two more in the seventh with a bases loaded balk and a sacrifice fly by second baseman Ryan Targac to go up 5-2. They would add another two in the eighth on an RBI triple by Jace LaViolette and a bases loaded walk by Kaden Kent, then freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac homered in the ninth for A&M's final tally. The Aggies and Sun Devils renewed hostilities again Sunday and this one wasn't close. A&M jumped all over Arizona State starter Tyler Meyer for 6 runs in just 1 1/3 innings and had a 10-0 lead in the top of the third. The big blows were a bases-clearing double by catcher Hank Bard in the first and a grand slam from Montgomery, his fifth homer of the season, in the second. It was a bit of payback for Montgomery, who had been hit twice by Arizona State pitchers after homering Friday. Reliever Zane Badmaev got the win with 1 1/3 innings of 1-run ball in relief of starter Justin Lamkin, who gave up a run in 4 innings while striking out 5. Shane Sdao, who could see action in Tuesday's game, struck out the side for A&M in the ninth. The Aggies take their perfect record back on the road Tuesday as they play Texas (7-4) in Austin. The Longhorns lost all three of their games at the Astros Foundation College Classic this weekend, including blowing an 11-3 lead to lose 14-11 to Vanderbilt Sunday.

Weekend a mixed bag for Ainias Smith

A surprising injury limited Ainias Smith at the NFL Combine.

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith dealt with some bad news over the weekend, when a medical exam at the NFL Combine revealed a stress fracture in his left shin. As a result, he did not run or do any speed drills at the combine. This injury is not related to his season-ending broken ankle from 2022, which happened to his right leg. Perhaps taking out some frustration, Smith fired off 21 reps at 225 pounds on the bench this morning, tops among receivers at the combine.

Aggie softball team takes 4 of 5, runs record to 19-2

The Aggie softball team continued to roll at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullteron, Calif., this weekend, winning four games in three days. A&M started off with a 6-0 win over Michigan on Thursday, with two-time SEC pitcher of the week Emiley Kennedy holding the Wolverines to just 3 hits. A&M then blitzed Long Beach State 16-7 in 6 innings, but lost to Weber State 5-4 in 8 innings on Friday. They rebounded with a 4-1 win over homestanding Cal State Fullerton, then disposed of DePaul 10-2.

Double-doubles help hoops to a needed win

Texas A&M's leading scorer Wade Taylor was held to one field goal make against Georgia Saturday night, but other Aggies picked up the slack for him In a 70-56 win. Guard Boots Radford posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and forward Andersson Garcia added another with 11 points and 10 boards. Guard Manny Obaseki, making his first start of the year, added 12 points. The Aggie defense helped Georgia make their shooting an exercise in futility down the stretch. A&M was up 60-56 with 6:35 left after a UGA basket, but the Bulldogs did not score a single point for the rest of the game as A&M closed on a 10-0 run.

Women's hoops closes regular season on a 3-game skid