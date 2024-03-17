Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Taylor joins elite company

Wade Taylor is an All-SEC Tournament selection for a second straight yeawr

For the second straight SEC Tournament, Texas A&M point guard Wade Taylor has made the All-Tournament team. Taylor, who tied a school record with 32 points in A&M's win against Kentucky, also added 20 points in the victory over Ole Miss and 30 in the 95-90 loss to Florida in the semifinals. He was the only player not on a finalist to make the team. Last year, Taylor made the All-Tournament team after helping lead A&M to a berth in the tournament final, where the Aggies lost to top-seed Alabama.

Wait...YOU guys again?

Earlier this afternoon, Texas A&M's men's basketball team learned they were a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, playing Nebraska. This evening, the Aggie women's basketball team found out they were dancing as well, as an 11 seed. Their reward: a trip to Corvallis, Ore., and a date with 6th seeded....Nebraska.

Aggie baseball not invincible after all

No. 3 Texas A&M lost its first two games of the season this weekend, going 1-2 against No. 8 Florida. Saturday's win, however, was the first time the Aggies have beaten the Gators in Gainesville since 2006. A&M dropped Friday's opener 8-6, as ace Ryan Prager was jumped for 6 earned runs in less than 3 innings. Reliever Chris Cortez took the loss after an A&M really, even though he struck out 8 in 4 innings as he featured a 98 mph sinker. The Aggies bounced back with a 10-6 win Saturday night, with reliever Evan Ashenbeck moving to 3-0 after throwing 4 innings of shutout ball, striking out 6. He lowered his season ERA to .87 in the process. Gavin Grahovac, Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette all homered for A&M. Sunday was more of a pitcher's duel, with A&M starter Justin Lamkin holding UF to 2 runs on 4 hits over 4 2/3 innings. A night after picking up a key hold, reliever Josh Stewart took the loss, giving up a run on 2 hits in the 8th as A&M fell 4-2.

Softball takes series at Mississippi State