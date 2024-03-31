Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

False report brings real news

Andersson Garcia is sticking around. (Associated Press)

Yesterday, two different X (formerly Twitter) feeds reported that Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia would be entering the transfer portal. The news was a stunning development, considering Garcia had just led the SEC in rebounding and had hit the most memorable shot of his career at the buzzer to tie Houston just six days earlier. The report was inaccurate and short-lived, as Garcia rebutted it himself with a social media post. "I have not entered the transfer portal and will not be entering the transfer portal," he said. "I am, and was always returning to Texas A&M." It was assumed that Garcia would be back for his fifth season, granted due to the Covid-19-shortened 2020 season. Still, it was the first time that the elite defender -- a finalist for the Driesell Award for the nation's top defensive player -- had publicly stated his intentions. Forwards Hayden Hefner and Henry Coleman III also have the option of returning for another season.

Aggie baseball sweeps Auburn

No. 4 Texas A&M pushed its season record to a remarkable 25-3 -- 20-1 and Blue Bell Park -- with a three-game sweep of No. 21 Auburn Thursday through Saturday. While the Aggie pitching staff stumbled, A&M's relentless offense was too much for the Tigers. Ace Ryan Prager couldn't get out of the 5th inning in the series opener as A&M's defensive struggles allowed Auburn to tie the game at 6 in the top of the 6th inning, but A&M plated 3 in the bottom half to go back ahead. Reliever Evan Aschenbeck pitched 4 innings of 1-run ball, striking out 5, to get the win and move his overall mark to 4-0 as the Aggies prevailed 9-7. Friday proved to be another slugfest, with the Aggies getting homers from outfielders Jace LaViolette and Caden Sorrell and shortstop Ali Camarillo, while right fielder Braden Montgomery went deep twice (he also homered in the opener). A 4-run 9th allowed Auburn to make the score presentable as A&M took game two 12-8. Saturday night's game went into Sunday morning as the the Aggies and Tigers needed 12 innings to decide the finale. After falling behind 3-0 in the 1st, A&M rallied to take a 7-4 lead after just 4 innings. Auburn would claw back and tied the game at 8 in the 8th, but the Aggies went back ahead in the bottom of the 8th. Auburn pinch-hitter Gavin Miller tied the game with a homer of Aggie pitcher Shane Sdao in the top of the 9th, but A&M's struggling relievers held Auburn to just 1 hit over the next 3 innings. First baseman Ted Burton drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the bottom of the 12th, giving A&M the sweep and moving them to 6-3 in conference play.



Softball swept at LSU