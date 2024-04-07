Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

No. 3 Aggies win road series at South Carolina

Ryan Prager is now 6-0 on the season.

Road trips in the SEC are never fun, especially against ranked competition. But No. 3 Texas A&M found its trip to face No. 22 South Carolina at least fairly enjoyable, winning two out of three. Friday night's game wasn't much of a contest, as the Aggies scored 7 times in the first 3 innings to rout the Gamecocks 9-2. A&M scored 4 times in the first, with the big blow being a 2-run double by DH Hayden Schott. The Aggies added 3 more in the 3rd, including the 10th homer of the season from freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac. That was plenty for ace Ryan Prager (6-0), who struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings of work, giving up 2 earned runs on 4 hits. Prager did not walk a batter. A&M took the lead immediately on Saturday, with Grahovac hitting his 11th homer to lead off the game. A&M scored the first 4 runs of the game before South Carolina ran starter Tanner Jones with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 3rd. Shane Sdao (2-0) worked his way out of a bases loaded jam, two-out jam to close the 3rd, then threw another 4 innings of 2-hit ball to get the win. The Gamecocks scratched out a win in the finale, jumping on A&M starter Justin Lamkin (2-1) for 5 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. The bullpen would only give up 1 run the rest of the way as A&M rallied to cut the lead to 6-5 in the 8th on a solo shot by Jace LaViolette, his 14th of the season. But the Aggies would get no closer and lost 6-5. The series win makes the Aggies 28-4 on the season and 8-4 in SEC play, second in the SEC West. After a midweek game against UTSA, the Aggies face No. 7 Vanderbilt at Blue Bell Park next weekend.

Friday, Saturday wins allow softball to take Kentucky series

The 14th-ranked Aggie softball team found unranked Kentucky to be more than a doormat this weekend, but two wins allowed A&M to take the series anyway. On Friday, the Aggies spotted Kentucky a 4-0 lead in the first two innings before storming back with 3 in the 3rd and 1 in the 4th. The two teams settled down after that into the bottom of the 7th, when center fielder Jazmine Hill laced a double just inside the third base bag to score shortstop Koko Woodley with the game-winning run in a 5-4 decision. Saturday looked like a walk in the park for the Aggies as they jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first 2 innings, including a 3-run shot by left fielder Kramer Eschete, but Kentucky scored 6 unanswered to force ace Emiley Kennedy to come out of the bullpen and get the final out in a 10-9 win. Kennedy, who started Friday, started again Sunday and allowed just 1 run in a complete game effort. Unfortunately, the Aggies were shut out, dropping Kennedy's record to 15-6 with a pristine 1.57 ERA.

Track teams put in strong showing at 44 Farms Invitational