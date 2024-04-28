You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

No. 1 Texas A&M won its sixth straight SEC series this weekend, taking two of three from No. 17 Georgia. And you will forgive the Bulldogs if they went home shellshocked.

The Aggies won the opener Friday night conventionally enough, beating Georgia 5-2. A&M scored all their runs on four homers -- two by first baseman Ted Burton -- and Ryan Prager gave up 2 runs in 6 innings of work to move his record to 8-0.

Things got nuts in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Georgia jumped all over A&M starter Tanner Jones, scorching him for 9 runs in the top of the 1st inning. Most teams would have been knocked out by such an onslaught and would start considering ways to conserve their bullpen; the Aggies are not most teams. Instead, they retaliated with a 8-spot of their own in the bottom half of the inning, with Jace LaViolette, Burton and Travis Chestnut all homering before the Bulldogs could put 2 outs on the board.

Giving up 8 runs in an inning is bad. But giving up 19 unanswered is horrible, and that's what Georgia did.

The Aggies tied the game in the 3rd, then exploded for another 8 in the 6th, with Braden Montgomery knocking the Bulldogs to the mat with a grand slam that made it 16-9. Burton then homered again, putting the Aggies up 17-9.

Chestnut, the smallest player on the field, delivered the coup de grace in one of the most remarkable run-rule games in SEC history with his second homer of the game, a 2-run shot, in the bottom of the 7th to finish off a 19-9 win.

Georgia did rally in the finale of the series to eke out a 5-4 win, surviving another homer and 3 RBI from LaViolette in the process.

The Aggies are now 38-6 on the season and 28-2 at Blue Bell Park. A&M retains the best record in college baseball, but remains a game back of Arkansas in the SEC West standings with a 16-6 conference mark. Next weekend, they travel to Baton Rouge to take on a scuffling LSU (28-17, 7-14 SEC).