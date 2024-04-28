Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners
No. 1 Aggies take series from Georgia in remarkable fashion
No. 1 Texas A&M won its sixth straight SEC series this weekend, taking two of three from No. 17 Georgia. And you will forgive the Bulldogs if they went home shellshocked.
The Aggies won the opener Friday night conventionally enough, beating Georgia 5-2. A&M scored all their runs on four homers -- two by first baseman Ted Burton -- and Ryan Prager gave up 2 runs in 6 innings of work to move his record to 8-0.
Things got nuts in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.
Georgia jumped all over A&M starter Tanner Jones, scorching him for 9 runs in the top of the 1st inning. Most teams would have been knocked out by such an onslaught and would start considering ways to conserve their bullpen; the Aggies are not most teams. Instead, they retaliated with a 8-spot of their own in the bottom half of the inning, with Jace LaViolette, Burton and Travis Chestnut all homering before the Bulldogs could put 2 outs on the board.
Giving up 8 runs in an inning is bad. But giving up 19 unanswered is horrible, and that's what Georgia did.
The Aggies tied the game in the 3rd, then exploded for another 8 in the 6th, with Braden Montgomery knocking the Bulldogs to the mat with a grand slam that made it 16-9. Burton then homered again, putting the Aggies up 17-9.
Chestnut, the smallest player on the field, delivered the coup de grace in one of the most remarkable run-rule games in SEC history with his second homer of the game, a 2-run shot, in the bottom of the 7th to finish off a 19-9 win.
Georgia did rally in the finale of the series to eke out a 5-4 win, surviving another homer and 3 RBI from LaViolette in the process.
The Aggies are now 38-6 on the season and 28-2 at Blue Bell Park. A&M retains the best record in college baseball, but remains a game back of Arkansas in the SEC West standings with a 16-6 conference mark. Next weekend, they travel to Baton Rouge to take on a scuffling LSU (28-17, 7-14 SEC).
Four Aggies taken in the NFL Draft
The Aggies didn't see any players drafted Thursday night in the first round, but Friday and Saturday were more active.
All-American linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was the first Aggie off the board, as was expected. Cooper's landing spot was nearly as expected: the Green Bay Packers. With the Packers short of linebackers, Cooper could move right into the starting lineup.
A run on defensive tackles worked in McKinnley Jackson's favor, as he was taken in the third round by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, who struggled against the run last year, spent their second and third round picks on defensive tackles.
Offensive lineman Layden Robinson went off the board quickly Saturday, as he was the third pick in the fourth round by the New England Patriots. New England had made their interest in Robinson clear in the weeks leading up to the draft, and decided they'd waited long enough when the 103rd pick overall rolled around.
Wide receiver Ainias Smith was the final Aggie taken, in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Like Robinson, Smith knew the Eagles were seriously interested in him, as they hosted him on an official visit and sent receivers coach (and one-time A&M receivers coach) Aaron Moorehead to A&M's Pro Day. Moorehead not only watched Smith do receiver drills, but had him catch punts as well.