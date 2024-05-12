Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies shut out Ole Miss on Sunday to avoid sweep

Shane Sdao tossed 7 innings of shutout ball Sunday.

The Aggie bullpen blew a late lead Friday night and Saturday's game was never a contest as Ole Miss won 10-2, leaving No. 2 Texas A&M up against the wall Sunday in Oxford, Miss. Coach Jim Schlossnagle decided to flip the script and go to one his long men to start, and Shane Sdao (4-1) delivered. The sophomore lefty fired 7 innings of shutout ball, giving up 3 hits and a walk while striking out 6. It took a while for the A&M offense to get going, but they got on the board in the top of the 3rd with a solo shot by freshman Caden Sorrell, his seventh of the season. The Aggies broke the game open in the top of the 6th, with an RBI groundout from Braden Montgomery and a 2-run double from first baseman Ted Burton, who had missed the past six games with a leg injury. Burton's double was A&M's only extra base hit of the day. Centerfielder Jace LaViolette drove in the game's final two runs without an official at-bat, with a sacrifice fly in the 7th and a bases loaded walk in the 9th. Josh Stewart and Evan Aschenbeck each threw a scoreless inning to complete the shutout. The Aggies (42-10, 17-10 SEC) closes out the season with a three-game homestand against Arkansas with the SEC West title on the line next weekend. A&M is 30-2 at Blue Bell Park this season.

Women's tennis stuns defending champions

The Texas A&M women's tennis team disappointed a little bit this season by finishing ranked 13th in the nation, but they may be hitting their stride at the right time. Tasked with a road trip to Chapel Hill to play defending champion and fourth-ranked North Carolina in the Super Regionals, the Aggies quickly dismissed the Tar Heels, winning 4-1. "That is one of the biggest wins, if not the biggest, in Texas A&M history," coach Mark Weaver said. "To come in and beat the defending National Champions on their home courts, who had won 94-consecutive matches [at home] is a truly remarkable achievement for our program. So proud of our group to have now made our third-consecutive Elite 8 appearance."

Softball makes SEC Tourney final four, but get shockingly low national seed