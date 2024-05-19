Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Aggie women's tennis wins first national title

Jeanette Mireles and the Aggies are national champions. (Texas A&M Athletics)

Texas A&M women's tennis team finished an up and down season on the highest possible note, storming their way through the NCAA Tournament and beating Georgia to take the program's first-ever national championship Sunday night. After beating defending champion North Carolina in the Super Regional, the No. 13 Aggies dispatched Virginia and Tennessee in the Elite Eight and Final Four. That left Georgia, which had beaten the Aggies three different times this season, as their final obstacle. A&M's hot streak continued, however, as the Aggies dispatched the Bulldogs 4-1. A&M took the doubles point after the pairs of Nicole Khirin and Jeanette Mireles and Carson Branstine and Lucciana Perez won their matches. In singles, No. 1 Mary Stoiana won her match 6-4, 7-6 to give the Aggies another point. Mia Kupres would drop her match on court 4, but Lucciana Perez took her match 6-2, 7-6 to put the Aggies a point away. When Nicole Khirin put the finishing touches on her 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win, coach Mark Weaver and his squad had made history.

Ladies golf positioned to make it two titles

The Aggie women's golf team will go into Monday's match play competition as the #1 seed, and with one of their group positioned to win an individual national title as well. A&M won the team competition Omni La Costa North Course in Carlsbad, Calif., shooting -10, one better than Stanford. Aggie Adela Cernousek has a chance to win both a team and individual championship, as she will go into Monday's play with a 6-shot advantage over the field. Cernousek has shot three straight 68s to finish her first three rounds at -12.

Softball goes 3-0, advances to Austin super regional

The No. 16 Texas A&M softball team finished a miserably hot weekend with a flawless record, winning the Bryan-College Station Regional with a perfect 3-0 record. After dispatching Albany 6-2 Friday, the Aggies took on No. 25 Texas State, winners of nine games in a row, Saturday afternoon at Davis Diamond. It looked like the Bobcats were going to give ace Jessica Mullins an immediate lead with a single and double to start the game, but Aggie leftfielder Kramer Eschete gunned down Texas State's Hannah Earls at third with a perfect throw. That would be as close as the Bobcats would get to scoring, as Aggie ace Emiley Kennedy held Texas State to 2 hits the rest of the way. The Aggies would score the game's only run in the bottom of the 1st, when Trinity Cannon drove home Kennedy Powell with a sacrifice fly. A&M would muster only 2 hits against Mullins, but it was enough. Sunday's rematch featured the same two pitchers in the circle, but with very different results. A&M jumped all over Mullins for 8 runs in the first 3 innings, including homers from Powell (her second) and second baseman Rylen Wiggins (her 15th). A&M ended up run-ruling the Bobcats 8-0 in just 5 innings, with Emiley Kennedy going the distance again -- this time giving up just 1 hit as she ran her record to 23-10.

Baseball pounds Arkansas Saturday to take series 2-1