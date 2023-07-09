Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

Aggieland says its final farewell to Terry Price

A large crowd came to pay tribute to Terry Price Saturday.

Current and former players, coaches, teammates and a U.S. senator were all on hand Saturday to celebrate the life of Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price, who died June 23. Head coach Jimbo Fisher began his comments by saying he had been struggling not to break down, but when he did, “I hear that voice over my shoulder, ‘We ain’t doing that today, Jimbo.’” Fisher said that Price was one of the most selfless people he had ever met, and that he put the good of his family, the team and his friends ahead of his own. "“He always wanted what was best for everybody in this world,” Fisher said. “And if everybody in our world was like that, would we have the issues and problems we have today? He always put things in perspective for me.” Former head coach Kevin Sumlin, who recruited Price to come to A&M, said it was an easy sales pitch to bring the former Aggie football player back to College Station after a short stop at Texas Tech. "I called Terry within two or three days of getting the job. And what a perfect fit," Sumlin recounted, noting that there was some hesitation on behalf of Price and his wife Kenya to leave coach (now Sen.) Tommy Tubberville (who was in attendance). "I said, 'TP, go look out the window and tell me what you see.' It's Lubbock, and it was snowing sideways. And anyone who knows TP knows he hates the cold. He's looking for mittens if it gets below 60 degrees." Sumlin said the two would develop a close bond over the next six years. "I probably in my lifetime, in my 30 years of coaching, have not had a closer friend than Terry Price," he said. Former coach R.C. Slocum, who coached Price as a player, said Price showed up for his official visit in a suit and tie. "That has never happened before or since then," Slocum said. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who played for Price at A&M, said his relationship with Price went well beyond that of a coach and a player. "I was blessed to have a coach and friend in Terry Price,” Garrett said. "I would not be the football player that I am or the man that I am without TP in my life… He was was mentor, he was my brother in Christ, and, most importantly, he was my friend." Price's current crop of defensive linemen served as his pallbearers. After a trip around Kyle Field, Price's body began the trip to Oxford, Miss., where he will be buried Monday.

Cortez makes quick trip to the transfer portal

Texas A&M pitcher Chris Cortez made the decision to enter the transfer portal Thursday night, but didn't find the water to his liking. He jumped back out of the portal Friday night, deciding to return to A&M for his junior season. Cortez began the season as one of the Aggies' weekend starters, but ended up back in the bullpen after struggling with his command. He finished the season with a 3-1 record, but an ERA of 7.34 and a WHIP over 2. Still, Cortez would have been a hot commodity due to his overpowering fastball, which can reach triple digits. The Aggies certainly did not want to lose him, believing his potential can still be harnessed and he can become a dominating arm in the rotation or the bullpen.

Huggins wants his job back

Former West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is demanding to be reinstated, claiming he never resigned from the post after his drunk driving arrest in June. Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh after a single-vehicle accident. Police said Huggins blew a .21 on a sobriety test -- nearly three times the legal limit, and thought he was in Columbus, Ohio. Huggins claims that he never formally resigned, that the letter in which he submitted his resignation came from his wife and he intends to resume his role as head coach once he finishes alcohol rehabilitation. Attorneys hired by Huggins said in a letter university officials that if Huggins is not reinstated, a breach of contract suit will be filed. The university quickly rejected the idea of Huggins returning. ""Notwithstanding any response, and in no uncertain terms, the University will not accept Mr. Huggins' revocation of his resignation, nor will it reinstate him as head coach of the men's basketball program," said Stephanie Taylor, vice president and general counsel for West Virginia, in a letter to Huggins' attorneys.. "Moreover, if Mr. Huggins or his counsel attempts to publicly suggest that he somehow did not resign and retire from his position, please be advised that the University will swiftly and aggressively defend itself from these spurious allegations."

