Aggies return to College World Series for the second time in three years

The Aggies are on their way back to Omaha.

No. 3 Texas A&M struggled with its pitching and defense this weekend, but the bats were more than ready to pick them up as the Aggies swept the Oregon Ducks in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional to punch a ticket to the College World Series. Ace Ryan Prager didn't get out of the second inning Saturday as the Aggies fell behind 6-3 in the top of the second inning, but reliever Chris Cortez game out of the bullpen throwing gas. With a fastball topping 100 mph and a biting slider, Cortez held the Ducks scoreless for 5 2/3 innings while striking out a career-high 10. The Aggies scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to grab the lead, and Oregon was unable to respond against Cortez or closer Evan Aschenebck, who picked up the save with 1 2/3 innings of quick work in a 10-6 win. Sunday looked even worse, with the Aggies falling behind 4-1 after an inning and trailing 7-2 after three. But everything changed in the top of the seventh, when the Aggies scored 9 runs to turn an 8-4 deficit into a 13-8 lead. A&M benefitted from seven walks and a hit batter as they sent 13 men to the plate in the inning. They would pick up only two hits, but the second would be the backbreaker: a grand slam by second baseman Kaeden Kent, which pushed the Aggie lead to five. After a two-run homer by designated hitter Hayden Schott in the top of the eighth, it was up to Aschenbeck to slam the door again, which he did to clinch a 15-9 win.

Montgomery, Sdao injured in Super Regional

The sweep of Oregon was not all sunshine and roses for the Aggies. Two of its top players were injured and are very likely done for the 2024 season. There is no doubt about the status of right fielder Braden Montgomery; he suffered a broken right ankle in the first inning of Saturday's game and his season is over. During what was likely his sole season in Aggieland, Montgomery hit .322 with 27 home runs and 85 RBI and was the Bryan-College Station Regional MVP. Lefthanded pitcher Shane Sdao, who started Sunday's game, left after just three batters with what appeared to be an elbow injury. Coach Jim Schlossnagle said after the game that Sdao passed some initial tests on the structure of ulnar collateral ligament, but an MRI would take place later in the week. Sdao, who became the Aggies' number two starter late in the season, had a 5-1 record with a 2.96 ERA in 2024.

