Football, track pick up speed merchant

Ernest Campbell is one of the fastest players in the 2024 class. (Rivals.com)

Refugio 4-star wide receiver Ernest Campbell committed to the Aggies last night, giving A&M 18 total commits. Campbell is one of the fastest players in America, running a 10.2-second 100-meter dash. The speedster will not only play football for the Aggies, but will be a sprinter for the track team as well.

Aggies now boast best WR class for the program in the Rivals era

With the addition of Campbell, the Aggies now have five 4-star wide receivers committed for the 2024 class. One of them, Cam Coleman, looks very likely to add a fifth star by the time the process concludes. Dre’lon Miller may also a have a shot. Jaylan Hornsby and Debron Gatling bring both size and speed. This group is easily the best combination of receiver commits A&M has had in the Rivals era and likely the best in program history.

A&M releases numbers for newcomers, transfers in advance or SEC Media Days

There was only one player who switched numbers from spring to fall, with DT Jadon Scarlett switching from 15 to 53. Here’s the rest of the list: Transfer WR Jahdae Walker: 9 Freshman QB Marcel Reed: 10 Freshman DT DJ Hicks: 13 Freshman DE Rylan Kennedy: 15 Transfer QB Jaylen Henderson: 16 Freshman CB Bravion Rogers: 19 Transfer LB Jurriente Davis: 22 Freshman LB Chantz Johnson: 23 Freshman S Dalton Brooks: 25 Transfer RB David Bailey: 26 Transfer CB Josh DeBerry: 28 Transfer FB Jerry Johnson III: 32 Freshman P Tyler White: 37 Freshman OL Naquil Betrand: 52 Transfer OL Derek Ferraro: 70 Transfer OL Finn Dirstine: 73 Freshman DT Samu Taumanupepe: 88

Transfer WR Jordan Anthony, who did not commit and sign until June 9, after the first summer session began, was not included in the roster.

Jimbo misses THSCA event