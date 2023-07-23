Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

Sternberger gets another NFL shot

Monday is a big day for Jace Sternberger.

Former Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger is reportedly working out for the Buffalo Bills tomorrow. Sternberger has played the last two seasons with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, and led the league in touchdown catches with 7 last year. He was also fourth in total receiving yards. Sternberger spent two seasons in Green Bay and time in both Pittsburgh and Washington in a previous NFL stint. The Bills have other Aggies on the roster, with linebackers Von Miller and Tyrel Dodson -- a former teammate of Sternberger's -- already in Buffalo.

Singleton commits to LSU

Safety/LB Tylen Singleton, who had been a target of the Aggies for some time, announced his commitment to LSU Saturday. Singleton had been recruited as both a linebacker and a safety, and A&M apparently wanted him as the latter in spite of having the commitments of Jordan Pride and Myles Davis. Singleton's commitment to LSU was not a surprise, as the in-state Tigers had that advantage working for them. Texas and Alabama were also in the mix along with the Aggies.

Lancaster DB spurns Texas, picks Clemson

The Aggies have been out on Lancaster's Corian Gibson for quite a while, but it was thought for some time that he would stay in-state and go to Texas. A late run by Clemson, however, has him going to South Carolina. The Rivals 100 prospect picked the Tigers over Texas Saturday, which pushed Clemson ahead of A&M in the Rivals rankings.

Royals pay over slot to sign Werner

Former A&M third baseman Trevor Werner is officially part of the Kansas City Royals organization after agreeing to a $350,000 deal. That was significantly over slot value for the 199th pick, which was slotted at $269,000.

One-time A&M target leaves Florida before playing a game