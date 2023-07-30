Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

Aggies work on key targets during the pool party

Zina Umeozulu was a visitor for A&M's pool party yesterday. (Rivals.com)

Atkins, a longtime LSU commit, was at the pool party and many expect him to flip his commitment from the Tigers to the Aggies -- and there's a thought that move may come soon.

Umeozulu was a bit of a surprise attendee at the pool party because word hadn't gotten out about him attending. Still, that's a big step for A&M as they have him as one of their handful of defensive end prospects still on the board. We've been told the visit was a good one and A&M helped themselves a good bit, but with a brother already at Texas, that could be a serious factor.

Smith got a lot of attention from defensive line coaches Elijah Robinson and Tony Jerod-Eddie as the Aggies look to fight off OU. He's likely the highest available DE on their list, so getting him would be a big deal. He isn't looking to make a decision for another couple of months, so the competition to land him will continue.

The Aggie commits worked on getting Bussey to commit over the weekend, but he refused to do so. He's not discussing a timeframe outside of "soon", and I'm not aware of anyone who knows when he may make the move. As it stands now, it remains extremely favorable for A&M, but you never know until the commitment happens.

The massive guard from Seattle O'Dea is likely the only interior lineman left on A&M's board and they got him back in this weekend for the pool party. Due to distance alone, that's a big deal. The O-line commits were on him about joining them and I think that at this point the Aggies are the leader in the clubhouse for him. But a possible commitment date at this point is unknown.

Landyn will have much more on Wingo, but he remains intent on visiting A&M for an official the weekend of Dec. 17. That means there's still legitimate interest, but there's a chance that the number of wideouts A&M already has committed -- and wants to keep committed -- could help send him elsewhere when it's all said and done.

4-star RB cuts his list to three

Duncanville 4-star RB Caden Durham has cut his list down to three teams with a commitment date likely soon. He spent this weekend in Baton Rouge at LSU, which may be a telling sign. The Tigers, Aggies and Oklahoma are his three finalists.

Aggies a finalist for Miami CB transfer

The Aggies and Ole Miss are reportedly the two finalists for cornerback Chris Graves, a 2022 4-star who spent last year at Miami. Considering I've heard very little about him and I don't think he has visited A&M, I think Ole Miss is likely to get him. And wouldn't that be something, considering how much Lane Kiffin supposedly hates NIL and the transfer portal...

Indoor facility to be ready this week

As it stands now, it will not be ready for the first practice of the fall, scheduled for Wednesday. But it should be ready by Friday, which will be another practice day. That's slightly behind schedule, but not terribly so.

Practice schedule for this week