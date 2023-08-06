Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

Aggies land their first 2025 commit

Josh Moses, a guard from the Legacy School of Sports Sciences in Spring, committed to the Aggies late Friday afternoon. You can read more about him, and analysis of his play, here.

Aggies get into their new indoor facility

With absolutely brutal temperatures in excess of 100 degrees outside, the Aggies got a break Friday when their new indoor practice facility, the Coolidge Football Performance Center in the Graham Athletic Complex, was opened. "You can do you can actually get a full practice. I mean even you can easily go inside and you have a normal field," coach Jimbo Fisher said Sunday. "It gives you a very, very effective workspace and it worked out just like we designed it."

Petrino meets the media

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino took all questions thrown his way Sunday as he met with the media corps covering A&M for the first time. He used a question asked by AggieYell.com to help quash the idea that he won't be able to co-exist with head coach Jimbo Fisher. "I've read or heard or I've had people send me things about, you know, me and coach Fisher getting along and that's not really how it works. Coach is the boss," he said. "My job is to try to keep them happy and make sure that everything works the way he wants it to work." Petrino also confirmed that he will call the plays for the Aggies and that his FTS -- Feed the Studs -- mindset is still in place. "It's kind of the quarterbacks and the coaches need to understand, how do we get the ball to our best guys," he said. Petrino said he had yet to decide on where he'll call plays from, but is leaning towards doing so from the coaches' box. AY will have much more on Petrino's press conference Monday.

Coaches bring in the heavies to discuss gambling issues

With increased betting activity around college football, a number of programs -- primarily Iowa and Iowa State -- gambling by players has quickly become an issue of serious concern. When asked about it Sunday, Fisher said the Aggies had addressed it at length the night before. "We brought in a speaker last night to educate them on how you can get sucked into it...exposing guys, putting guys in compromising positions to get control of and to do things," he said. One of Saturday night's speakers for the Aggies was Michael Franzese, a former member of the Columbo crime family in New York.



Aggies hold their open practice for the fall