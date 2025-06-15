Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Furious rally by men's track team leads to national championship

Pat Henry won his 10th national championship during his A&M tenure. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Texas A&M men’s track and field team tied with USC to win the national championship at the NCAA Outdoor Championship Saturday in Eugene, Ore. The Aggies roared back from a significant deficit and clinched the tie in the final race of the meet. The men’s 4x400 meter relay team of Hossam Eddine Hatib, Cutler Zamzow, Kimar Farquharson and Auhmad Robinson entered the event knowing they’d need at least a second-place finish to tie USC with 41 points. The Aggies had 33 points going into the race, and second was worth eight points. The race came down to the final leg, and Robinson was able to outpace everyone but South Florida as the Aggies ran a season-best 3:00.73. They had the second place they needed and the all-important eight points. A few Aggies put in stellar performances to pick up needed points as well. Sam Whitmarsh came from well back in the pack in the 800 meters during the stretch run to take the title in 1:45.86. He is only the second Aggie to win the 800, along with Donovan Brazier in 2016. Aleksandr Solovev, who came into the championships as one of the favorites to win the pole vault, did just that Friday, clinching his status as an All-American and providing 10 points for A&M. Hurdlers Ja’Qualon Scott and Bryce McCray combined to score 11 points for the Aggies in the 400-meter hurdles. Scott broke the school record to finish second in 48.29 seconds, while McCray set a personal best with a 49.52-second finish, good enough for sixth overall. The national championship is the 10th for coach Pat Henry at A&M, who is in his 20th year with the program.

Women's track team takes third

The Aggie women's track and field team also had a strong showing, taking home the bronze medal on the back of some strong individual performances. Junior Winny Bii won A&M's first NCAA championship in the women's triple jump, leaping 13.96m/45-9.75 on her first attempt, and that was good enough to win the event. Jaiya Covington came in second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 12.93 seconds, while Russian freshman Sofia Yakushina finished third overall in the heptathlon with 6,058 points. The 4x100 meter relay team of Jasmine Harmon, Camryn Dickson, Bria Bullard and Jasmine Montgomery put together a season-best time of 42.89 seconds to win third in the event. The 4x400 meter team of Latasha Smith, Dickson, Montgomery and Jaydan Wood also ran a season-best time of 3:27.11 and also came in third, adding five point's to A&M's grand total of 43.

Aggies pick up Saturday commit

Texas A&M's recruitment of Fort Bend Marshall quarterback Kaeden Johnson has been fast and furious, and it ended just as quickly. Johnson, who will likely either be a receiver or tight at the next level, committed Saturday during his official visit to Aggieland. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect had offers from Colorado, Washington State and UTSA before the Aggies entered the picture and quickly took him off the market as other major programs began to show serious interest. The Aggies currently have 15 commits and are ranked sixth overall in the Rivals.com rankings.

Baseball picks up hard-throwing lefty