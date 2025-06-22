Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Aggies add one pitcher, lose another

Texas A&M added former Baylor pitcher Carson Bailey Saturday night.

The transfer portal for baseball continues to churn unabated, and Texas A&M picked up its third pitcher from the portal Saturday night -- and lost a key reliever Sunday. Left-hander Carson Bailey announced his commitment to the Aggies Saturday night after one season at Baylor. The rising sophomore had a 3-3 record with a 4.89 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) in 2025. He struck out 56 hitters in 53 1/3 innings while walking only 21. He only allowed 5 home runs. While Bailey is in, right-handed reliever Luke Jackson appears to be on his way out. Jackson entered the transfer portal this afternoon after a 2025 season where he went 1-0 with a 5.89 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings. Jackson, whose fastball sits in the 96-97 mph range, also walked 12 and hit 6 batters as he dealt with bouts of inconsistency.

Aggies add on to their second-ranked class with 4-star DE

Columbus (Ga.) Carver EDGE Tristian Givens joined Texas A&M's rapidly rising -- and expanding -- 2026 recruiting class Saturday while on his official visit to Aggieland. Givens, a 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com, had originally planned to make his announcement Monday, but scrapped those plans midway through his official. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound speed rusher picked A&M over Tennessee, which hosted him twice in recent weeks and had made a big push for him.

Palisch gets the call - for a second