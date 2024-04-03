"I really didn’t (know)," he told reporters Wednesday. "I knew something had happened, but I didn’t know what."

What had happened changed the course of A&M's season. The Aggies saw their offensive efficiency drop significantly under Max Johnson, as a team that had scored at least 33 points in its first three games only reached that number twice in the next six -- and both required special teams scores to do it. A&M's 3-3 mark over that stretch factored heavily into Fisher's firing in November, and Weigman could only sit and watch.

The redshirt sophomore quarterback found someone on the sideline who understood what he was going through: his top target, wide receiver Ainias Smith. Smith, who suffered a season-ending broken ankle in 2022, was a source of solace for the frustrated signal caller as he started the slow recovery process.

"I love the game of football, having something taken away from you that you love is tough on you mentally," Weigman said. "I talked to Ainias a lot. He went through a bad injury the year before. To talk to him through that and (him) being positive, it helped a lot."

More than six months after the injury, Weigman is still working his way back to full health, even if he's participating in A&M's spring practices. He said he feels optimistic that he's getting progressively closer to 100%.

"I’m feeling good. We’re almost there," he said. "We’re pushing hard every day to get it to where we need it to be in the training room."

When Weigman isn't in the training room, much of his time is spent learning A&M's new offense, brought in by offensive coordinator Collin Klein. Weigman described Klein as "awesome" and said he's working to learn everything he can from the coordinator who made Kansas State one of the nation's top offenses last year.

"Anytime you get a new offensive coordinator, there are going to be things that are different, but football’s football," Weigman said. "(In the new scheme) Receivers are always open. As a quarterback, you’ve got to like that. You get to play fast, get the ball out of your hand quick and get it to your playmakers. It’s gonna be fun."

Even though Smith is off to the NFL, Weigman will return to an offense that will return Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas and Jahdae Walker at receiver, all three of its running backs from last year and will see tight end Donovan Green return from his own season-ending injury suffered last year. With those players and new ones added in the transfer portal, Weigman believes the Aggies will have the talent to put up points in 2024.

"In the backfield, tight end and receivers, I feel like we’ve got it all," he said.