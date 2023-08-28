Weigman, the nation's top dual-threat quarterback last year, took over the starting job in the second half of last season and was very impressive. In the last five games, he threw for nearly 900 yards and 8 touchdowns with no interceptions. But redshirt sophomore Max Johnson, who started three games himself last year, pushed Weigman throughout the spring and summer.

"Conner will be the starting quarterback," coach Jimbo Fisher said during his Monday press conference. "Both had great camps and played very, very well. It was a tough decision."

When asked what he was hoping to see from Weigman moving forward, Fisher said simply, "keep playing great football."

"Great decision making, great accuracy and the toughness and leadership, but also the ability to help players on the field," Fisher said.

The Aggies open the season Saturday night against New Mexico at Kyle Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. central time.