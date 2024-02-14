The new arrivals. At this point, it's hard to point at just three of them.

The Aggies went after Lee immediately and odds are he'll be one of the starters. Even though I projected Saunders and Mayes to be on opposite sides of the field, those two could well compete for the other starting job. Saunders has outstanding size at 6-foot-3, while Mayes is still plenty tall at 6-foot-1. Saunders dominated at Cal Poly and Mayes was almost as good at a higher level (UAB). A number of SEC schools were after both.

Hill will likely get more time at nickel or play all over as opposed to being a boundary corner. He was the STAR at Florida, which would translate to a nickel/safety type at A&M.

Ricks and Bussey could be the X factors. Ricks is only a year removed from being ranked the number two corner prospect in America and a 5-star; Bussey, of course, was the nation's top athlete and the number 15 player over all this year. While both are inexperienced, their overall talent is off the charts.

Last year, A&M lacked talent and numbers. This year, they look to have talent and they definitely have numbers to throw at the problem.