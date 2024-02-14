What's the big difference?: CB
No position group has seen more changes than the cornerbacks, with Mike Elko starting 2024 with a largely new group of players.
2023 cornerback group
Senior Tony Grimes (did not play)
Redshirt senior Josh DeBerry; 39 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 INT, 7 passes broken up; PFF score of 71.2
Junior Deuce Harmon; 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT; PFF score of 67.9
Junior Tyreek Chappell; 21 tackles, .5 TFL, 1 INT, 7 passes broken up; PFF score of 66.3
Sophomore Sam McCall; 6 tackles, 1 pass broken up; PFF score of 57.3
Redshirt freshman Bobby Taylor (did not play)
Freshman Jayvon Thomas; 15 tackles; PFF score of 53.6
Freshman Bravion Rogers; 8 tackles, 1 pass broken up; PFF score of 45.2
What happened
Grimes transferred to UNLV via Michigan State
DeBerry’s eligibility expired
Harmon transferred to SMU
A&M signed Kansas State transfer Will Lee; 42 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 6 passes broken up; honorable mention All-Big 12; PFF score of 76.2
A&M signed Cal Poly transfer Donovan Saunders; 17 tackles, 3 INT, 11 passes broken up; second team All-Big Sky; PFF score of 79.2
A&M signed UAB transfer BJ Mayes; 41 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 10 passes broken up; PFF score of 71.9
A&M signed Florida transfer Jaydon Hill; 39 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 passes broken up, 1 fumble recovery; PFF score of 63.9
A&M signed Alabama transfer Dezz Ricks (redshirted)
A&M signed 5-star ATH Terry Bussey
Pre-spring 2024 cornerback group
Senior Tyreek Chappell
Senior Will Lee (two seasons of eligibility remaining)
Redshirt junior BJ Mayes
Junior Donovan Saunders
Junior Sam McCall
Graduate Jaydon Hill
Redshirt sophomore Bobby Taylor
Sophomore Jayvon Thomas
Sophomore Bravion Rogers
Redshirt freshman Dezz Ricks
Freshman Terry Bussey
Projected two-deep
CB: Lee, Saunders
CB: Mayes, Chappell OR Ricks
Keys to being better this year
The new arrivals. At this point, it's hard to point at just three of them.
The Aggies went after Lee immediately and odds are he'll be one of the starters. Even though I projected Saunders and Mayes to be on opposite sides of the field, those two could well compete for the other starting job. Saunders has outstanding size at 6-foot-3, while Mayes is still plenty tall at 6-foot-1. Saunders dominated at Cal Poly and Mayes was almost as good at a higher level (UAB). A number of SEC schools were after both.
Hill will likely get more time at nickel or play all over as opposed to being a boundary corner. He was the STAR at Florida, which would translate to a nickel/safety type at A&M.
Ricks and Bussey could be the X factors. Ricks is only a year removed from being ranked the number two corner prospect in America and a 5-star; Bussey, of course, was the nation's top athlete and the number 15 player over all this year. While both are inexperienced, their overall talent is off the charts.
Last year, A&M lacked talent and numbers. This year, they look to have talent and they definitely have numbers to throw at the problem.