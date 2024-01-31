Turner, Hicks and Dindy.

Losing Jackson and Nolen is hard to replace. Johnson, on paper, is an improvement over Raikes, but A&M still has to replace two starters. Enter Turner, who moves inside after a second-team All-SEC performance. He's no stranger to playing on the interior and has had success, but this will be the first time he's taken on starting minutes there.

Hicks and Dindy could be really good; they just need to show it consistently. Both were impressive in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State, and we're talking about a 5-star (3rd overall) and a high 4-star, so the talent is there. You just don't know what you're going to get until you see for more than a few snaps.