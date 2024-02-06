What's the big difference?: LB
With the loss of Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell, the linebackers are another group seeing some major changes in 2024. But they've added depth and talent from the transfer portal and the recent signing class.
2023 linebackers
Senior Edgerrin Cooper; 83 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; All-American; PFF score of 90.8
Freshman Taurean York; 74 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble; Freshman All-American; PFF score of 72
Redshirt senior Chris Russell Jr.; 31 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD; PFF score of 63
Sophomore Martrell Harris Jr.; 7 tackles; PFF score of 57.2
Freshman Daymion Sanford; 4 tackles; PFF score of 62.1
Freshman Chantz Johnson; 2 tackles; PFF score of 40.2 (on special teams only)
Senior JD Davis; 6 tackles; PFF score of 64.2
What happened
Cooper declared for the NFL Draft
Russell completed his eligibility
Davis transferred to Louisville
A&M signed 4-star Jordan Lockhart
A&M signed 3-star Tristan Jernigan
A&M signed Ball State transfer Cashius Howell; 28 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 9.5 sacks; 3rd team All-MAC
A&M signed Youngstown State transfer Alex Howard; 76 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT; PFF score of 82.2
A&M signed Florida transfer Scooby Williams; 52 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble; PFF score of 43
Pre-2024 spring practice linebackers
Sophomore Taurean York
Redshirt senior Alex Howard
Redshirt junior Scooby Williams
Junior Martrell Harris Jr.
Junior Cashius Howell
Sophomore Daymion Sanford
Sophomore Chantz Johnson
True freshman Jordan Lockhart
True freshman Tristan Jernigan
Projected rotation players
MLB: Taurean York, Martrell Harris
WLB: Alex Howard, Scooby Williams (Howell in pass rush situations)
Keys players to being better in 2024
Harris, Howard and Williams.
Howard was very productive at Youngstown State last year and could fit in to Cooper’s former spot, even though probably nobody’s going to match his production. He’s got good size and tackles well. Williams is probably more explosive, but like many Gator defenders, he struggled in 2023. Still, it says a lot that defensive coordinator Jay Bateman wanted him to come along to Aggieland. Harris is now a veteran and has shown signs of being a playmaker, but hasn’t had the snaps to prove it. He’s running out of chances, so if he wants to turn it on, it would really help the defense. If any of these guys slip, it could open the door for Sanford, Lockhart or Jernigan — and the two true freshman look like they could make an impact sooner as opposed to later.