Harris, Howard and Williams.

Howard was very productive at Youngstown State last year and could fit in to Cooper’s former spot, even though probably nobody’s going to match his production. He’s got good size and tackles well. Williams is probably more explosive, but like many Gator defenders, he struggled in 2023. Still, it says a lot that defensive coordinator Jay Bateman wanted him to come along to Aggieland. Harris is now a veteran and has shown signs of being a playmaker, but hasn’t had the snaps to prove it. He’s running out of chances, so if he wants to turn it on, it would really help the defense. If any of these guys slip, it could open the door for Sanford, Lockhart or Jernigan — and the two true freshman look like they could make an impact sooner as opposed to later.