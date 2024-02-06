Advertisement
What's the big difference?: LB

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

With the loss of Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell, the linebackers are another group seeing some major changes in 2024. But they've added depth and talent from the transfer portal and the recent signing class.

Taurean York is now the unquestioned leader of the linebackers.
2023 linebackers

Senior Edgerrin Cooper; 83 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; All-American; PFF score of 90.8

Freshman Taurean York; 74 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble; Freshman All-American; PFF score of 72

Redshirt senior Chris Russell Jr.; 31 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD; PFF score of 63

Sophomore Martrell Harris Jr.; 7 tackles; PFF score of 57.2

Freshman Daymion Sanford; 4 tackles; PFF score of 62.1

Freshman Chantz Johnson; 2 tackles; PFF score of 40.2 (on special teams only)

Senior JD Davis; 6 tackles; PFF score of 64.2

What happened

Cooper declared for the NFL Draft

Russell completed his eligibility

Davis transferred to Louisville

A&M signed 4-star Jordan Lockhart

A&M signed 3-star Tristan Jernigan

A&M signed Ball State transfer Cashius Howell; 28 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 9.5 sacks; 3rd team All-MAC

A&M signed Youngstown State transfer Alex Howard; 76 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT; PFF score of 82.2

A&M signed Florida transfer Scooby Williams; 52 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble; PFF score of 43

A&M hopes Alex Howard is ready to step in and play in the SEC.
Pre-2024 spring practice linebackers

Sophomore Taurean York

Redshirt senior Alex Howard

Redshirt junior Scooby Williams

Junior Martrell Harris Jr.

Junior Cashius Howell

Sophomore Daymion Sanford

Sophomore Chantz Johnson

True freshman Jordan Lockhart

True freshman Tristan Jernigan

Projected rotation players


MLB: Taurean York, Martrell Harris

WLB: Alex Howard, Scooby Williams (Howell in pass rush situations)

Keys players to being better in 2024

Harris, Howard and Williams.

Howard was very productive at Youngstown State last year and could fit in to Cooper’s former spot, even though probably nobody’s going to match his production. He’s got good size and tackles well. Williams is probably more explosive, but like many Gator defenders, he struggled in 2023. Still, it says a lot that defensive coordinator Jay Bateman wanted him to come along to Aggieland. Harris is now a veteran and has shown signs of being a playmaker, but hasn’t had the snaps to prove it. He’s running out of chances, so if he wants to turn it on, it would really help the defense. If any of these guys slip, it could open the door for Sanford, Lockhart or Jernigan — and the two true freshman look like they could make an impact sooner as opposed to later.

