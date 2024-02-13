What's the big difference?: OT
Texas A&M didn't lose any of its offensive tackles from 2023 -- except to the interior line. Still, Mike Elko and offensive line coach Adam Cushing worked to quickly add numbers and talent at the position.
2023 offensive tackle group
Redshirt sophomore Trey Zuhn; PFF score of 73.8
Junior Deuce Fatheree; PFF score of 71.8
Redshirt sophomore Demetrious Crownover; PFF score of 78.3
Freshman Chase Bisontis; PFF score of 55.2
Redshirt freshman Hunter Erb; PFF score of 52
Freshman Colton Thomasson; PFF score of 60.3
What happened
Fatheree redshirted
Bisontis moved to guard
Erb moved to guard (projected)
Thomasson redshirted
A&M signed Troy transfer Derrick Graham; PFF score of 60.2
A&M signed 4-star Blake Ivy
A&M signed 4-star Ashton Funk
A&M signed 3-star Robert Bourdon
Pre-spring 2024 offensive tackle group
Redshirt junior Trey Zuhn
Redshirt junior Deuce Fatheree
Redshirt junior Demetrious Crownover
Redshirt junior Derrick Graham
Redshirt freshman Colton Thomasson
True freshman Blake Ivy
True freshman Ashton Funk
True freshman Robert Bourdon
Projected two-deep
LT: Zuhn, Graham
RT: Fatheree, Crownover
Keys to being better in 2024
Fatheree, Crownover and Graham.
The line should be better just because of the change in coaching. But improved play could hinge on these three. Fatheree missed essentially all of last year with a slow rehab from a knee injury suffered in the spring. When he’s healthy, he was a solid right tackle in spite of Steve Addazio’s tutelage. Crownover, to his credit, improved markedly as last year progressed, to the point Bisontis was bumped to right guard for the Texas Bowl. Fatheree and Crownover should compete for the starting job on the right side. Graham should compete with two-year starter Zuhn at left tackle, and if nothing else will force Zuhn to play better to keep his job. Graham could also be a savior should something knock Zuhn out of the lineup.