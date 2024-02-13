Fatheree, Crownover and Graham.





The line should be better just because of the change in coaching. But improved play could hinge on these three. Fatheree missed essentially all of last year with a slow rehab from a knee injury suffered in the spring. When he’s healthy, he was a solid right tackle in spite of Steve Addazio’s tutelage. Crownover, to his credit, improved markedly as last year progressed, to the point Bisontis was bumped to right guard for the Texas Bowl. Fatheree and Crownover should compete for the starting job on the right side. Graham should compete with two-year starter Zuhn at left tackle, and if nothing else will force Zuhn to play better to keep his job. Graham could also be a savior should something knock Zuhn out of the lineup.