Texas A&M didn't lose any of its offensive tackles from 2023 -- except to the interior line. Still, Mike Elko and offensive line coach Adam Cushing worked to quickly add numbers and talent at the position.

Trey Zuhn is back at left tackle, but he'll have competition.
2023 offensive tackle group

Redshirt sophomore Trey Zuhn; PFF score of 73.8

Junior Deuce Fatheree; PFF score of 71.8

Redshirt sophomore Demetrious Crownover; PFF score of 78.3

Freshman Chase Bisontis; PFF score of 55.2

Redshirt freshman Hunter Erb; PFF score of 52

Freshman Colton Thomasson; PFF score of 60.3

What happened

Fatheree redshirted

Bisontis moved to guard

Erb moved to guard (projected)

Thomasson redshirted

A&M signed Troy transfer Derrick Graham; PFF score of 60.2

A&M signed 4-star Blake Ivy

A&M signed 4-star Ashton Funk

A&M signed 3-star Robert Bourdon


Pre-spring 2024 offensive tackle group

Redshirt junior Trey Zuhn

Redshirt junior Deuce Fatheree

Redshirt junior Demetrious Crownover

Redshirt junior Derrick Graham

Redshirt freshman Colton Thomasson

True freshman Blake Ivy

True freshman Ashton Funk

True freshman Robert Bourdon

Projected two-deep

LT: Zuhn, Graham

RT: Fatheree, Crownover

Dametrious Crownover hit his stride late in the season.
Keys to being better in 2024

Fatheree, Crownover and Graham.


The line should be better just because of the change in coaching. But improved play could hinge on these three. Fatheree missed essentially all of last year with a slow rehab from a knee injury suffered in the spring. When he’s healthy, he was a solid right tackle in spite of Steve Addazio’s tutelage. Crownover, to his credit, improved markedly as last year progressed, to the point Bisontis was bumped to right guard for the Texas Bowl. Fatheree and Crownover should compete for the starting job on the right side. Graham should compete with two-year starter Zuhn at left tackle, and if nothing else will force Zuhn to play better to keep his job. Graham could also be a savior should something knock Zuhn out of the lineup.

