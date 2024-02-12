What's the big difference?: WR
The wide receiver room underwent some major changes in the offseason and now has more receivers than it did in 2023. But is it better?
2023 wide receiver group
Senior Ainias Smith; 53 catches, 795 yards, 2 TD; PFF score of 77.1
Sophomore Evan Stewart; 38 catches, 514 yards, 4 TD; PFF score of 73.7
Junior Jahdae Walker; 35 catches, 590 yards, 2 TD; PFF score of 73
Sophomore Noah Thomas; 29 catches, 359 yards, 5 TD; PFF score of 71.2
Redshirt junior Moose Muhammad; 27 catches, 345 yards, 2 TD; PFF score of 65.2
Freshman Micah Tease; 2 catches, 19 yards; PFF score of 55.2
Redshirt freshman Jordan Anthony; 3 catches, 14 yards; PFF score of 57.4
Freshman Raymond Cottrell; 1 catch, 13 yards, 1 TD; PFF score of 75.7
What happened
Smith declared for the NFL Draft
Stewart transferred to Oregon
Anthony transferred to Arkansas
Cottrell transferred to Kentucky
A&M signed 4-star WR Ernest Campbell
A&M signed 4-star WR Izaiah Williams
A&M signed 4-star Ashton Bethel-Roman
A&M signed Louisiana Tech transfer Cyrus Allen; 46 catches, 778 yards, 4 TD; PFF score of 67.6
A&M signed Tory transfer Jabre Barber; 75 catches, 999 yards, 5 TD; PFF score of 81.1
Pre-2024 spring practice wide receiver group
Redshirt senior Moose Muhammad
Senior Jahdae Walker
Senior Jabre Barber
Junior Noah Thomas
Junior Cyrus Allen
Sophomore Micah Tease
Freshman Ernest Campbell
Freshman Izaiah Williams
Freshman Ashton Bethel-Roman
Projected two-deep
WR (X): Walker, Allen
WR (SLOT): Muhammad, Barber
WR (Z): Thomas, Tease
Keys to being better in 2024
Muhammad, Barber and Allen.
The Aggies need a clear WR1, and Moose and Jahdae Walker are the most capable of filling the role. Considering his production when given a chance and his experience, Muhammad seems like the clear choice. But the Aggies also need some other players who have experience getting open and getting critical first downs, and that’s where Barber can be vital. The last time an Aggie receiver had 1,000 yards receiving in a season was Josh Reynods in 2016, so Barber’s resume is unique. Allen is the kind of player A&M needs to take pressure off of Thomas and Walker, because he is a legit deep threat. Anyone who has averaged nearly 19 yards a catch over two very busy seasons in FBS college football is a danger, and if opponents don’t pay attention to him, he’ll burn them. If they pay too much attention to him, then Walker and Thomas can do the same thing.