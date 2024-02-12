Muhammad, Barber and Allen.

The Aggies need a clear WR1, and Moose and Jahdae Walker are the most capable of filling the role. Considering his production when given a chance and his experience, Muhammad seems like the clear choice. But the Aggies also need some other players who have experience getting open and getting critical first downs, and that’s where Barber can be vital. The last time an Aggie receiver had 1,000 yards receiving in a season was Josh Reynods in 2016, so Barber’s resume is unique. Allen is the kind of player A&M needs to take pressure off of Thomas and Walker, because he is a legit deep threat. Anyone who has averaged nearly 19 yards a catch over two very busy seasons in FBS college football is a danger, and if opponents don’t pay attention to him, he’ll burn them. If they pay too much attention to him, then Walker and Thomas can do the same thing.