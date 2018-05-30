Where A&M stands with 2019 WRs, TEs
With Texas A&M having nearly a full wide receiver and tight end class already, we will combine the two to examine who is left on the board A&M has a realistic chance with. We will not list every wide receiver that is not committed because that would take a ton of time saying A&M has no shot over and over.
Wide receivers
Amite, Louisiana wide receiver/safety Devonta Lee
Lee is in high demand and A&M is in his top ten. Lee is considered one of the best athletes in the nation. The problem is Alabama and LSU are considered leaders. Another problem for A&M is Lee plans to wait until signing day to decide. That is a long time to hold out for a player when A&M already has the two best safeties in the state and three wide receivers committed.
Chances of picking A&M: Low
Saint Pius X wide receiver Jalen Curry
A&M’s chances in December looked great. It seemed he would join teammates Grant Gunnel and Chase Lane. Things have changed drastically, and it appears Curry will likely not be coming to A&M. One team is starting to gain steam. That team ironically enough is Arizona. I wonder why….
Chances of picking A&M: Low
West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright
Wright came and visited a few weeks which caught people off guard as Wright seemed likely for TCU or Texas. This recruitment is strange, and the A&M visit was an interesting twist. I don’t think he picks A&M. I could be wrong though.
Chances of picking A&M: Medium
Newton wide receiver/cornerback Tamauzia Brown
Great prospect who wants to play wide receiver. He is just outside the Rivals250 as a wide receiver. If he wanted to play cornerback and focused on cornerback, he would be a top 200 prospect. He has made a visit to A&M and I think A&M is the leader for him. If he wanted to play cornerback in college he would play as a freshman.
Chances of picking A&M: High
Austin Bowie wide receiver Elijah Higgins
Higgins was considered an A&M favorite at one time. Those chances have shrunk, and I don’t think the A&M coaching staff is losing much sleep over it. Not saying he is not a great player, but chalk this up to other kids taking his spot.
Chances of picking A&M: Low
Lake City, Florida's TJ Jones
Jones took an official to A&M for the spring game. He did not commit that weekend even though I thought he would. Jones did not and told me he will wait until signing day. A&M more than likely will not wait.
Chances of picking A&M: Low
Tight ends
Dickinson tight end Jalen Wydermyer
Wydermyer visited for the spring game and ended the month strong with offers from Arizona and Ohio State. A&M has a tight end committed, but I think Wydermyer will pick A&M join his former teammate Montel Parker.
Chances of picking A&M: High
Fort Worth Southwest tight end/wide receiver Nnamdi Adim-Madumere
A week ago, I thought Adim-Madumere was going to commit in the next few weeks. A few days ago, he announced he might wait until the middle of the season. A&M is the leader for him and I think A&M will press hard for him to commit soon. He's listed as a tight end but could end up being a big wideout.
Chances of picking A&M: High