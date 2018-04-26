On Christian Kirk: "This is really not a good year for receivers. We may go the whole first round and not see one go. Kirk is a great playmaker with good speed. Great kid with a great work ethic. He's getting knocked for his size and some drops this year. Everyone wants a guy who's 6'4" and that's not him. But he's still one of the best big play guys in this draft."

When could he go?: Dallas at 19, Buffalo at 22, New England at 23 or 31, Jacksonville at 29 or at the top of the 2nd round.

On Damion Ratley: "He may go before (Armani Watts). He does have the 6'4" (actually 6'3") teams want, and he's got the 4.4 speed. He wouldn't have been drafted last year, but his hands were much better this season and 23 yards a catch is a wow. If he had caught the ball his first two years like that he'd go high."

When could he go?: 4th to 7th round

On Armani Watts: "He's got two problems: his size and he didn't do great at the combine or pro day. He was just average. He plays hard and has good range. He's not afraid to tackle. But he doesn't have elite size or speed and he'll run himself out of plays because he gets too aggressive. He made big plays in the passing game but also got burned because he misread routes."

Where could he go?: 3rd to 5th round

On Zaycoven Henderson: "He really screwed up getting arrested. He's got great power -- he beat up on some good competition up front -- keeps track of the ball, solid tackler, doesn't get out of his lane and can really move when he wants to. But he doesn't always seem to want to. Sometimes he doesn't look like he's trying. He's also stubby and you may not be able to bulk him up more."

Where could he go?: 6th or 7th round

On Keith Ford: "Runs hard and surprised me with his 40 time at Pro Day. That was good. Physical runner, north-south guy. Doesn't have much vision, not much twitch, struggled catching the football. Blocks and works hard, just limited."

Where could he go?: 6th round to undrafted

On Jarrett Johnson: "Became a sack guy late in his career but didn't do much against the run. Got his chance to start and then couldn't really stay healthy. Great motor, but not great speed and could get swallowed up on running plays. Not real big, not real fast."

Where could he go?: 6th round to undrafted.