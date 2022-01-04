Where does Aggie hoops stand as conference play begins?

The record. With 11 wins, the Aggies have already surpassed their 2020-21 win total. They only won 8 in a COVID-shortened season last year, going just 2-8 in conference play.

The defensive tenacity. This has been a hallmark of a Buzz Williams team and it wasn't last year. This year is a different story. Opponents are averaging 61.1 points per game against the Aggies and shooting less than 40% from the field. A&M already has 141 steals and has forced 252 turnovers (10.8 and 19.4 per game, if you were interested).

The shooting. A&M is shooting better than 46% from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range. Last year, they shot 41.5% from the field and an anemic 29.9% from 3.

The depth. 11 players are currently averaging 10 minutes or more per game, and forward Hayden Hefner has averaged more than 9 since his return from injury. Currently, seven players are averaging more than 7 points per game. Quenton Jackson leads the team with 13.7 PPG, including 31 in A&M's win over Central Arkansas, while shooting nearly 41% from 3-point range.

The transfers. The Aggies remade their roster on the fly and the results, at worst, are already better than last year's team. Forward Henry Coleman (Duke) and Tyrece Radford (Virginia Tech) are both averaging better than 8 PPG and 5 rebounds per game, while guard Marcus Williams (Wyoming) is second on the team in scoring with 10.8 PPG.

The ballhandling. A&M has suffered from awful point guard play for half a decade, if not long. This year, things are much improved. True freshman Wade Taylor leads the team with 42 assists, with Andre Gordon second with 29 (and only 9 turnovers). Hassan Diarra, the third point guard, has another 21 assists. All three are averaging better than 7 PPG.



