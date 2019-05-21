



Galena Park North Shore running back Zach Evans

Current rating: Five stars

Our rating: Five stars

Evans is probably the most hyped player since Marvin Wilson to come out of the Houston area. He has an SEC style of play as he likes going between the tackles and is a dependable 100 yard back. Evans carries a lot of momentum as his commitment to a school would get many Houston prospects looking into him. In the unfortunate event that Vernon Jackson can never play again, Evans comes in and probably sees the field day one in a trio backfield with Jashaun Corbin and Isaiah Spiller. Now the big question is where does he lean right now in his recruitment? Well, props to the Evans camp for keeping a pretty tight lid on his recruitment. A few leaks happen here or there in most high profile prospects, but not in the case. A top five is going to happen soon. I would be surprised to not see A&M on that list. As stated numerous times, this is going to be a long drawn out process that likely goes until February.

Chances of picking Texas A&M: 50% (if anybody list their team at higher than 50% at this point, it’s time for them to take off their team color sunglasses)