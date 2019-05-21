Where will A&M go in RB recruiting?
The running back group in Texas is probably the deepest it has been since 2012. Texas A&M is going to take one running back this year and there is quite a few names that will be listed both inside Texas and outside Texas that is interested in A&M. We will only list guys that are a realistic option. Instead of listing all eleven running backs that are not committed, we will just list three names.
Galena Park North Shore running back Zach Evans
Current rating: Five stars
Our rating: Five stars
Evans is probably the most hyped player since Marvin Wilson to come out of the Houston area. He has an SEC style of play as he likes going between the tackles and is a dependable 100 yard back. Evans carries a lot of momentum as his commitment to a school would get many Houston prospects looking into him. In the unfortunate event that Vernon Jackson can never play again, Evans comes in and probably sees the field day one in a trio backfield with Jashaun Corbin and Isaiah Spiller. Now the big question is where does he lean right now in his recruitment? Well, props to the Evans camp for keeping a pretty tight lid on his recruitment. A few leaks happen here or there in most high profile prospects, but not in the case. A top five is going to happen soon. I would be surprised to not see A&M on that list. As stated numerous times, this is going to be a long drawn out process that likely goes until February.
Chances of picking Texas A&M: 50% (if anybody list their team at higher than 50% at this point, it’s time for them to take off their team color sunglasses)
Sammamish, Washington running back Sam Adams II
Current rating: Four stars
Our rating: Four Stars
Texas A&M was out pretty early in Adams’ recruitment. The coaches have made trips to Washington to meet with Adams as well talented teammates Gee Scott and JT Tuimoloau. Right now, Adams has said Alabama, Oregon, USC, and Washington are recruiting him the most. Adams keeps saying he is going to visit, but no visit has been made or set yet.
Chances of picking Texas A&M: 10%
Mesquite Poteet running back Seth McGowan
This is going to be a battle between A&M and Oklahoma. Right now, Oklahoma has the edge in his recruitment, but A&M still has an official visit with McGowan planned for the summer. This recruitment will not draw out much longer and A&M is slated to get the last visit before a summer decision.
Chances of picking Texas A&M: 45%