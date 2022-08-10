Who joins Achane in the backfield?

AggieYell.com's series on the position groups of the 2022 Texas A&M football team begins with a look at the running backs.

Devon Achane is one of the nation's best running backs.

Returning players (all stats from 2021)

Junior Devon Achane: 130 carries, 910 yards (7 yards per carry), 9 TD; 24 catches, 261 yards, 1 TD Redshirt junior Earnest Crownover: 5 carries, 17 yards Sophomore Amari Daniels: 20 carries, 119 yards (6 YPC), 1 TD Redshirt freshman LJ Johnson: 21 carries, 76 yards (3.5 YPC)



Newcomers

Le'Veon Moss joins a potentially stacked backfield.

Freshman Le'Veon Moss: 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American; 51 carries, 400 yards (8 YPC), 7 TD at Baton Rouge (La.) Istrouma High School

Setting the scene

The Aggies have their starter in Achane, who may be one of the most electric talents in all of college football. A&M intends to get the ball in his hands not just as a running back, but a receiver as well. Achane's use in the slot could open up more carry possibilities than usual, and second-year players Amari Daniels and LJ Johnson are looking to grab playing time. True freshman Le'Veon Moss brings an other jolt of talent as well.

Battle to watch

Amari Daniels has the lead for the backup job.

The backup running back job. Amari Daniels looked good last fall and was impressive this spring, while LJ Johnson was up and down in his first season and was hobbled by injuries in the spring. Daniels definitely has the edge right now, but Johnson shouldn't be discounted if he stays healthy.

Pressure's on

Johnson. One of the nation's top backs in 2021 was tentative and inconsistent last fall, and being hobbled by injuries isn't helping his cause. If Daniels beats him out for the top backup job, Johnson will find his snaps limited with Moss right on his heels.

Projected depth chart (starters in bold)