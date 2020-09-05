AggieYell - Who made the cut?

Who made the cut?
An impressive number of Aggie football players made NFL 53-man rosters Saturday, but not everyone avoided the waiver wire.
The news was good for the Aggies who left after the 2018 season, as the majority made their respective teams. The biggest news may be that LB Tyrel Dodson, who was undrafted and didn’t make the Buffalo Bills in 2019 did so this time around.
Fellow LB Otaro Alaka, who made the Baltimore Ravens after being undrafted last year, stuck with the team for a second year. He’ll be joined by Justin Madubuike, who was drafted by the Ravens this spring.
Former 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia is back for another year with the Houston Texans, while TE Jace Sternberger and DL Kingsley Keke May be in for bigger roles with the Green Bay Packers.
Cutdown day was not as kind to early departures from the 2019 team. Wide receiver Quartney Davis, who was expected to make the Minnesota Vikings even if he was undrafted, was cut. The Dallas Cowboys cut WR Kendrick Rogers, while DB Debione Renfro was released by the Seattle Seahawks.
The New York Giants cut both DT Daylon Mack and CB Brandon Williams, who were brought in during camp. DE Damontre Moore, who was added by the Seahawks just a few days ago, made the team.
A veteran dating back to the Slocum era will be back for another year. Deep snapper Don Muhlbach has made the Detroit Lions, continuing his career for a 17th year. He made the Pro Bowl last year.
Aggies who made 53-man rosters
Arizona Cardinals: WR Christian Kirk
Atlanta Falcons: OL Jake Matthews
Baltimore Ravens: DL Justin Madubuike, LB Otaro Alaka
Buffalo Bills: LB Tyrel Dodson
Chicago Bears: OL Germain Ifedi
Cleveland Browns: DE Myles Garrett
Cincinnati Bengals: RB Trayveon Williams, K Randy Bullock
Dallas Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson
Denver Broncos: LB Von Miller
Detroit Lions: LS Don Muhlbach
Green Bay Packers: TE Jace Sternberger, DE Kingsley Keke
Houston Texans: FB Cullen Gillaspia
Jacksonville Jaguars: K Josh Lambo
Kansas City Chiefs: S Armani Watts, TE Ricky Seals-Jones
Los Angeles Rams: WR Josh Reynolds
New England Patriots: OL Jermaine Eluemunor
New Orleans Saints: OL Erik McCoy
New York Jets: P Braden Mann
Philadelphia Eagles: DE Daeshon Hall (physically unable to perform list)
Seattle Seahawks: OL Cedric Ogbuehi, DE Damontre Moore
Tampa Bay Bucs: WR Mike Evans, S Justin Evans (PUP)
Tennessee Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill
Washington: S Deshazor Everett
Aggies released by NFL teams
WR Damion Ratley, Cleveland
WR Kendrick Rogers, Dallas
WR Quartney Davis, Minnesota
DB Debione Renfro, Seattle
OL Avery Genessy, Tennessee
OL Keaton Sutherland, Miami
DT Daylon Mack and CB Brandon Williams, New York Giants