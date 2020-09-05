 AggieYell - Who made the cut?
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-05 17:53:56 -0500') }} football

Who made the cut?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

An impressive number of Aggie football players made NFL 53-man rosters Saturday, but not everyone avoided the waiver wire.

Tyrel Dodson has reason to smile today.
The news was good for the Aggies who left after the 2018 season, as the majority made their respective teams. The biggest news may be that LB Tyrel Dodson, who was undrafted and didn’t make the Buffalo Bills in 2019 did so this time around.

Fellow LB Otaro Alaka, who made the Baltimore Ravens after being undrafted last year, stuck with the team for a second year. He’ll be joined by Justin Madubuike, who was drafted by the Ravens this spring.

Former 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia is back for another year with the Houston Texans, while TE Jace Sternberger and DL Kingsley Keke May be in for bigger roles with the Green Bay Packers.

Cutdown day was not as kind to early departures from the 2019 team. Wide receiver Quartney Davis, who was expected to make the Minnesota Vikings even if he was undrafted, was cut. The Dallas Cowboys cut WR Kendrick Rogers, while DB Debione Renfro was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

The New York Giants cut both DT Daylon Mack and CB Brandon Williams, who were brought in during camp. DE Damontre Moore, who was added by the Seahawks just a few days ago, made the team.

A veteran dating back to the Slocum era will be back for another year. Deep snapper Don Muhlbach has made the Detroit Lions, continuing his career for a 17th year. He made the Pro Bowl last year.


Aggies who made 53-man rosters

Arizona Cardinals: WR Christian Kirk

Atlanta Falcons: OL Jake Matthews

Baltimore Ravens: DL Justin Madubuike, LB Otaro Alaka

Buffalo Bills: LB Tyrel Dodson

Chicago Bears: OL Germain Ifedi

Cleveland Browns: DE Myles Garrett

Cincinnati Bengals: RB Trayveon Williams, K Randy Bullock

Dallas Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson

Denver Broncos: LB Von Miller

Detroit Lions: LS Don Muhlbach

Green Bay Packers: TE Jace Sternberger, DE Kingsley Keke

Houston Texans: FB Cullen Gillaspia

Jacksonville Jaguars: K Josh Lambo

Kansas City Chiefs: S Armani Watts, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Los Angeles Rams: WR Josh Reynolds

New England Patriots: OL Jermaine Eluemunor

New Orleans Saints: OL Erik McCoy

New York Jets: P Braden Mann

Philadelphia Eagles: DE Daeshon Hall (physically unable to perform list)

Seattle Seahawks: OL Cedric Ogbuehi, DE Damontre Moore

Tampa Bay Bucs: WR Mike Evans, S Justin Evans (PUP)

Tennessee Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill

Washington: S Deshazor Everett

Aggies released by NFL teams

WR Damion Ratley, Cleveland

WR Kendrick Rogers, Dallas

WR Quartney Davis, Minnesota

DB Debione Renfro, Seattle

OL Avery Genessy, Tennessee

OL Keaton Sutherland, Miami

DT Daylon Mack and CB Brandon Williams, New York Giants


