AggieYell - Who made the cut?









The news was good for the Aggies who left after the 2018 season, as the majority made their respective teams. The biggest news may be that LB Tyrel Dodson, who was undrafted and didn’t make the Buffalo Bills in 2019 did so this time around.

Fellow LB Otaro Alaka, who made the Baltimore Ravens after being undrafted last year, stuck with the team for a second year. He’ll be joined by Justin Madubuike, who was drafted by the Ravens this spring.

Former 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia is back for another year with the Houston Texans, while TE Jace Sternberger and DL Kingsley Keke May be in for bigger roles with the Green Bay Packers.

Cutdown day was not as kind to early departures from the 2019 team. Wide receiver Quartney Davis, who was expected to make the Minnesota Vikings even if he was undrafted, was cut. The Dallas Cowboys cut WR Kendrick Rogers, while DB Debione Renfro was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

The New York Giants cut both DT Daylon Mack and CB Brandon Williams, who were brought in during camp. DE Damontre Moore, who was added by the Seahawks just a few days ago, made the team.

A veteran dating back to the Slocum era will be back for another year. Deep snapper Don Muhlbach has made the Detroit Lions, continuing his career for a 17th year. He made the Pro Bowl last year.



