With senior day having already taken place, Texas A&M’s seniors are down to their final two games. Life without being part of the Aggie football program is almost certainly on their minds, but they’re not alone — the coaching staff has probably started thinking about that inevitability as well. So who will replace the Aggie seniors as they move on to the next level? Here’s a look at some of the possibilities.

Fullback (Cullen Gillaspia)

The Aggies will have a new fullback, and 12th Man, in 2019.

Almost an emergency fill-in at fullback on a roster that didn’t have one, Gillaspia has easily exceeded expectations. He’s only carried the ball twice and caught a couple of passes, but he has improved considerably as a lead blocker as the season has gone on. He’ll also be missed as a special teams demon. Possible replacements: Ben Miles and Corderrian Richardson. Miles was brought to A&M for this purpose, while Richardson transferred from UCF to carry the football. But with his size and the number of people currently ahead of him on the depth chart, this may be a better move for him.

Tight end (Trevor Wood)

The Aggies have needed Trevor Wood's blocking ability this year.

Wood has been overshadowed by Jace Sternberger and has only caught two passes all year, but he’s seen plenty of playing time as a much-needed blocker. His presence in that capacity, if nothing else, will be missed. Possible replacements: Glenn Beal and Baylor Cupp. Beal has already been used as a blocking tight end and will probably inherit that role next year. Cupp, on the other hand, will probably be somewhere in between Sternberger and Wood as a larger tight end who can be a pass-catching threat down the field.

Right guard (Keaton Sutherland)

Keaton Sutherland has played nearly everywhere in his four seasons.

Sutherland has played both guard spots, but we’ll put him at right guard for now because Jared Hocker has gotten most of the snaps on the left side when healthy. He’s had a roller-coaster career, but has played well each of the last two seasons when he’s been on the left side. Possible replacements: Ryan McCollum, Grayson Reed, Luke Matthews, Tank Jenkins. There may be even more options than this, but this is a start. The competition for the interior line jobs in 2019 (minus center, if Erik McCoy returns as is most likely) will be intense.

Defensive end (Kingsley Keke)

Kingsley Keke has been fantastic in 2018.

Keke has been more than just a defensive end this year; he’s also played his old position of defensive tackle on passing downs and has been outstanding in both spots (42 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 7 sacks). His loss will be a major blow to the defense, but the Aggies have a lot of options to replace him, which is reassuring. Possible replacements: Micheal Clemons, Bobby Brown, Max Wright, DeMarvin Leal. Clemons has missed all of this year, but brings pretty good size and some pass rush ability. Brown is a huge DE that has proven he can handle things as a freshman. Wright is someone the staff thinks highly of and Leal is a physical freak who could make noise in his freshman season.

Defensive tackle (Daylon Mack)

A&M couldn't ask for much more from Daylon Mack this year.

This is another big loss for A&M. Mack has had a splendid season, dominating double teams every game. He’s become what the Aggies hoped he would be, and it’s just a shame it comes in his final season. But, like Keke at defensive end, there’s some options to replace him — and some of have already made noise. Possible replacements: Jayden Peevy, TD Moton, Mohamed Diallo. Peevy has already seen his playing time increase, and he’s the odds-on favorite to take the job. His performance supports that idea. Diallo is a guy who has great athleticism and physical gifts, he just needed a redshirt year (at least) to develop as a football player.

Defensive end (Landis Durham)

Landis Durham filled a massive hole at defensive end and became an All-SEC talent.

A real feel-good story, Durham went from an afterthought at the end of 2016 to a guy who has a real shot at putting up 10-plus sacks in each of his final two seasons. He’s not the fastest guy, but he’s quick, strong, very smart and has a motor that won’t quit. That will definitely be tough to replace. Possible replacements: Tyree Johnson, Jeremiah Martin and Tyree Wilson. Johnson has already played a lot this year and got his first career sack Saturday night; he’s more of a classic speed rusher. Martin is a bigger guy who has seen some time this year, and he’s got a high ceiling. Wilson is another speed rusher who is redshirting this season.

Linebacker (Otaro Alaka)

Otaro Alaka has had a great 2018.

Possibly the best player on the defense, Alaka has racked up team-leading totals in tackles (68) and tackles for loss (12) as he’s shined in his role as an attacking linebacker in Mike Elko’s system. Those numbers will be tough to replace, but for a change, the Aggies may have someone capable of stepping in. Possible replacements: Anthony Hines, Buddy Johnson, Andre White and Braden White. Hines is almost certainly going to be the guy here, if his recovery from a knee injury goes as planned (and it seems to be). He’s got a history as a tackling machine and the Aggies had high hopes for him this year.

Safety (Donovan Wilson)

The Aggies will have to work to find a replacement for Donovan Wilson.

Another multi-year starter, Wilson is third on the team in tackles with 53 and leads the team in interceptions. He’s a team captain, so he’ll be missed for multiple reasons. A&M will have to take a long look at several players in an effort to find his successor. Possible replacements: Leon O’Neal, Jordan Moore, Brian Williams, Demani Richardson, Keldrick Carper. O’Neal will probably get the first look, but there will probably be intense competition here (and for the other safety spot as well).

Nickel (Deshawn Capers-Smith)

Deshawn Capers-Smith has played a lot the past two seasons.