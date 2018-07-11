Will the new blood take over?
AggieYell.com's look at Texas A&M's position group continues with the look at a suddenly large stable of running backs.
Returning players
Junior Trayveon Williams (5'9", 200; 173 carries, 796 yards, 8 TD in 2017)
Sophomore Jacob Kibodi (11 carries, 121 yards, 1 TD)
Senior Kwame Etwi (9 carries, 48 yards)
New arrivals
Jashaun Corbin (5'11", 195; 107 carries, 1,022 and 11 TD, 25 catches for 619 yards and 7 TD in 2016 at Rockledge (Fla.) High)
Vernon Jackson (6'3", 240; 2,560 yards and 33 TD rushing in 2017 at Boling)
Deneric Prince (6'1", 196; 106 carries for 863 yards and 10 TD at Manvel)
Charles Strong (6'1", 220; 186 carries for 1,388 yards and 15 TD at Union County (Fla.) High)
What we learned this spring
Jimbo Fisher loves him some Trayveon Williams, and with reason. Williams showed up for spring ball in fantastic shape and took everything Fisher threw at him, from playing as the tailback in the I formation to become a better pass blocker. Fisher, in turn, took pains to praise Williams at every turn and made certain everyone knew he was the starter.
Kendall Bussey worked with the twos before injuring his hip, and he's no longer on the spring roster. It could be an oversight, but it seems unlikely with the numbers the Aggies now have in the backfield. While Bussey was limited in the spring game, Kwame Etwi stepped up and had a very big game. Williams likes Etwi a great deal, and the walk-on had moved ahead of Jacob Kibodi on the depth chart before the end of spring ball.
Practices might not have been friendly to Kibodi, but he had a solid spring game (9 carries, 45 yards). He's the only big back on the roster with any experience, even if it is limited, but he's going to have his work cut out for him to hold off the likes of Jackson and Strong.
Where things stand now
If Bussey is indeed gone, then Williams and Etwi are the only backs with respectable amounts of experience. It also opens the door wide for a speed back like Corbin to jump right into the rotation. Kibodi will have his hands full working to ensure playing time, even if Strong gets moved to fullback (which looks increasingly unlikely).
Projected depth chart
Williams/Corbin/Etwi/Kibodi/Jackson/Strong/Prince, but Kibodi, Jackson and Strong may fit into their own category as short yardage and power backs.