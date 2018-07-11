Jimbo Fisher loves him some Trayveon Williams, and with reason. Williams showed up for spring ball in fantastic shape and took everything Fisher threw at him, from playing as the tailback in the I formation to become a better pass blocker. Fisher, in turn, took pains to praise Williams at every turn and made certain everyone knew he was the starter.

Kendall Bussey worked with the twos before injuring his hip, and he's no longer on the spring roster. It could be an oversight, but it seems unlikely with the numbers the Aggies now have in the backfield. While Bussey was limited in the spring game, Kwame Etwi stepped up and had a very big game. Williams likes Etwi a great deal, and the walk-on had moved ahead of Jacob Kibodi on the depth chart before the end of spring ball.

Practices might not have been friendly to Kibodi, but he had a solid spring game (9 carries, 45 yards). He's the only big back on the roster with any experience, even if it is limited, but he's going to have his work cut out for him to hold off the likes of Jackson and Strong.



