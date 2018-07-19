"Before I make this statement, coach Fisher does not whisper. Everything he does, he screams," Williams quipped.

That would be the last thing remotely bad, even if in humor, about his new head coach. Even though he racked up nearly 1,800 yards rushing in his two seasons under Kevin Sumlin, Williams made it clear he is excited for Fisher's arrival in College Station.

"He’s got a history of putting backs in great situations. When me and coach Fisher talk, he always says, 'Just run strong. You’ve got a lot of talent.' I bought in to what he said," Williams explained.

The 5-foot-9, 206-pound back said the buy-in with Fisher started almost immediately for the Aggie football team.

"He came into our team meeting with a sense of urgency. He came in with a look in his face that he was all business. From day one, he was saying, 'Things are going to change. It’s not going to be how it used to be,' And all we have to do is buy into it. He’s putting us in a great situation," Williams said.

The Aggies, who have been one of the nation's more wide-open offensive teams since 2012, are implementing Fisher's pro-style offense this season. It adds the consistent use of the tight end and a fullback, something that makes the running back Fisher has already labeled "a star" grin.

"Every time this question’s asked (about the new scheme), I end up smiling. With a fullback, that’s a guy who go in and open up the hole before me," he said. "The pro style sets up players at each position ... I’m excited about it, coming from the spread."

Since his arrival at A&M, Fisher has consistently said his first objective is to make the Aggies a tougher team. Williams, for one, is embracing the change from Sumlin's more laid-back regimen.

"(Fisher)’s going to be tough on us. That’s how it is. But if he pushes you to your limits and that’s great, because you find out about yourself as a man," WIlliams explained. "He’s always preaching that championships are won in the locker room. We have grown so much, and honestly that has shown on the field."

Even though Fisher has only been at A&M for a relatively short period of time, Williams said his influence has been felt both on and off the field.

"I’ve grown so much, not only as a player, but as a student-athlete. He preaches that you do what you have to do before you do what you want to do, and that makes you grow as a man," Williams said.

One area where improved physicality could help the Aggie offense is on third down, as A&M ranked an anemic 85th in the FBS on third down conversions in 2017 (38%). Williams said the commitment to toughness and the talents of Fisher and Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey will help improve that ranking.

"It’s almost unfair to the rest of the league to have those two together. It’s going to be a great deal. Just watch," he said.

Even though Williams has been one of the more prolific ground gainers in Aggie football history through his first two seasons, he said his objectives have nothing to do with personal goals. Instead, he's focused on helping A&M do something it hasn't done since 1998: win the conference.

"I don’t have any personal goals set aside. I’m focused on winning. We gotta get a 10-win season, win a bowl game, win the SEC West and ultimately the SEC," he said.