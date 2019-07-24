Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 211 pounds

2018 stats (at Bishop Dunne High School): 60 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 passes broken up, 6 INT

Why the Aggies wanted him: A&M really needed to add quality depth at safety in the 2019 class, and Williams may have been the best pass defender at the position in the nation. He has great speed for a safety and developed a reputation for making one big play after another in high school.

Players affected by his arrival: Derrick Tucker, Keldrick Carper, Larry Pryor

50-word scouting report: Williams is an elite athlete who runs the 40 in the low 4.5s and has remarkable coverage skills. He breaks on the ball like a corner and has instincts you can't teach. He covers like a corner but his like a safety. He's not afraid of dishing out a big hit, either.

2019 expectations: A&M has to find someone to start opposite Leon O'Neal and, in terms of skill, Williams is the best compliment. Now that he's over 210 pounds, he's got the size for the job. Look for him to have every opportunity to win the starting job and to be on the field early one way or the other.