The Aggies have a size and talent advantage at the center and power forward positions that they should be looking to exploit early and often. Tyler Davis and Robert Williams are both physically bigger and taller than their Providence opponents, which means they should be able to have their way in the low post. If the Aggies get the ball in to their two big guys early on, then Providence will have to start to sag off of guys like Admon Gilder and DJ Hogg, allowing them open looks.

The X-factor in this game may be the youngest Aggie starter -- TJ Starks. The Aggies really don't have a true point guard at this point with Duane Wilson's career over, but Starks is a slasher who can cause all kind of problems by getting in the lane. If he gets to the hoop early and makes a few shots, then Providence will have a much tougher time making the decision to play off A&M's guards in order to limit Davis and Williams.