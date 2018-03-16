Seventh-seeded Texas A&M (20-12, 9-9 SEC) takes on No. 10 Providence (21-13, 10-8 Big East) in the first round of the West Regional Friday in Charlotte. AY takes a look at the matchup between the Aggies and Friars.
Likely starting lineups
FOR A&M:
C: Tyler Davis (14.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG)
PF: Robert Williams (10.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG)
SF: DJ Hogg (11.3 PPG, 5.2 RPG; 38.5% 3-pt. shooting)
SG: Admon Gilder (12.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG; 40% 3-pt. shooting)
PG: TJ Starks (9.6 PPG, 2 RPG; 32.3% 3-pt. shooting)
Key reserves: F Tonny Trocha-Morelos (6.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG); G Jay Jay Chandler (3.7 PPG, 1.1 RPG); F Savion Flagg (4.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG)
For Providence:
F: Kalif Young (4.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG)
F: Rodney Bullock (14.1. PPG, 5.8 RPG)
G: Jalen Lindsey (9.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG; 41.3% 3-pt. shooting)
G: Alpha Diallo (12.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG; 23.3% 3-pt. shooting)
PG: Kyron Cartwright (11.4 PPG, 3 RPG; 39.1% 3-pt shooting)
Key reserves: C Nate Watson (6.8 PPG, 2 RPG); G Isaiah Jackson (7.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 37.3% 3-pt. shooting)
Stat matchup
Points per game: A&M 75.4, Providence 74.4
Rebounds per game: A&M 41.1, Providence 35.5
Field goal percentage: A&M 46.1%, Providence 44.8%
3-point shooting percentage: Providence 34.9%, A&M 33.3%
Free throw shooting percentage: Providence 69.9%, A&M 66.7%
Assists per game: A&M 15.8, Providence 14.1
Blocks per game: A&M 6, Providence 4
How the Aggies win this game
The Aggies have a size and talent advantage at the center and power forward positions that they should be looking to exploit early and often. Tyler Davis and Robert Williams are both physically bigger and taller than their Providence opponents, which means they should be able to have their way in the low post. If the Aggies get the ball in to their two big guys early on, then Providence will have to start to sag off of guys like Admon Gilder and DJ Hogg, allowing them open looks.
The X-factor in this game may be the youngest Aggie starter -- TJ Starks. The Aggies really don't have a true point guard at this point with Duane Wilson's career over, but Starks is a slasher who can cause all kind of problems by getting in the lane. If he gets to the hoop early and makes a few shots, then Providence will have a much tougher time making the decision to play off A&M's guards in order to limit Davis and Williams.
How Providence wins this game
By controlling it with their guards and their perimeter game. Admon Gilder may be the best guard on the floor, but the Friars have a lot more talent overall at the guard positions. They like to get in the lane and go to the hoop, or set up Bullock with some easy shots close to the basket. They've also got a number of players who can sit out on the perimeter and shoot 3s, which is always dangerous in a tournament game. The Friars are probably going to attack the basket a lot in an effort to make A&M's big boys work at both ends, and hopefully get them in foul trouble. Just as the Aggies want to make this game about the bigs, the Friars want to it to be about the guards.