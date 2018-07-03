Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-03 11:53:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolfe - An Aggie Again

Courtney Roland • AggieYell.com
Editor

Madison four-star cornerback Bobby Wolfe finds his way home to Aggieland.

Houston Madison four-star cornerback Bobby Wolfe has had his fare share of twists and turns throughout his recruiting process with several commitments and then a change of heart. Wolfe first committed to Ole Miss, then Texas A&M; but after receiving more offers and with schools making coaching changes, Wolfe opened up recruitment in both occasions.

After several months of getting to know Jimbo Fisher and the A&M staff, Wolfe had his answer and could honestly say he found his forever, well at least for the next several years, home in Aggieland. He picked A&M over Arkansas and Ole Miss.

"It's home," said Wolfe. "I saw that once and now I am confident. This is an incredible class that I want to be a part of...The coaches and I are close and have developed a close relationship."

Now that Wolfe is on the Aggie band-wagon once and for all, he is joining forces with fellow commit Kenyon Green on the recruiting front to make the Aggies great again.

"I know he is a 2020 recruit, but Zach Evans, is who I am after," said. Wolfe.

