While the Aggies were long considered to be the ultimate destination for Wolfe even after he committed, Arkansas put on a full-court press to make him the centerpiece of their 2019 recruiting class. While that got the Razorbacks to his final two, it appears that nobody really threatened the Aggies' lead for Wolfe this time around.

Wolfe, who had offers from at least seven SEC programs as well as Texas and Oklahoma, saw his stock shoot up in the five months between commitments. A 3-star when he first gave his verbal pledge to the Aggies, Wolfe is now a 4-star and a member of the Rivals 250.

This is the kind of corner defensive coordinator Mike Elko wants and all teams need in today's SEC. His size is outstanding for a corner. He's got the length of a safety, but still has the speed needed to cover the conference's elite wideouts.

The level of quarterback play in HISD is, regrettably, poor, but you can still get a pretty good idea of what Wolfe's capable of. Once he gets on a receiver, he's taking him away. He's too fast to separate from and you're not going to out-leap him. His anticipation is very good he finds the ball quickly.

The thing I really liked about him is the fact that he tackles. That, of course, is a necessity in the SEC West, and Wolfe does it right. He lines up the ballcarrier or receiver, puts his shoulder into him and wraps up. If he misses by a little bit, he still grabs onto the foot and doesn't let go, allowing for help to arrive.

Wolfe has a ton of natural talent and great speed. I had some concerns about his ability to backpedal and turn and run with receivers, but he's put that to rest with his performance at The Opening. He's proven he has the "wiggle" needed by a corner. He's also shown the ability to defend passes thrown by some of the best players in the nation, either by not allowing opponents to get open or by deflecting passes because he's in the right position to do so.

But this is a guy who likes to be physical, will come up in run support and has outstanding size. If A&M gets his good friend Erick Young tomorrow, they'll have put together one of the nation's top cornerback classes in the span of 24 hours.