During his weekly radio show, coach Jimbo Fisher addressed a question about the sophomore running back and gave a depressing answer.

“Vernon is a medical redshirt, (but) right now Vernon will probably never play again,” Fisher said. “It’s a shame.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Jackson was expected to play a key role in the Aggie backfield this year after he carried the ball 7 times for 49 yards as a freshman. He was working with the second team in spring practice, moving up to practice with the starters when Jashaun Corbin was hurt..

Then Jackson's much more serious injury occurred. He broke the news himself in a Facebook post, saying, ""I’m sure some of you may know but 2 weeks ago i suffered a neck injury in practice. Today I found out it was much worse than expected and could keep me from ever playing again."

Jackson has remained around the program since his injury and was a visible presence on the field for each of the first three games, including at Clemson.

“Right now he’s student-coaching. He’s learning how to coach and finishing his degree,” Fisher said.



