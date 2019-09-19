Worst case scenario
When Texas A&M RB Vernon Jackson suffered a neck injury this spring, the initial prognosis for his ability to play football in the future was grim. Sadly, that prognosis has not changed.
During his weekly radio show, coach Jimbo Fisher addressed a question about the sophomore running back and gave a depressing answer.
“Vernon is a medical redshirt, (but) right now Vernon will probably never play again,” Fisher said. “It’s a shame.”
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Jackson was expected to play a key role in the Aggie backfield this year after he carried the ball 7 times for 49 yards as a freshman. He was working with the second team in spring practice, moving up to practice with the starters when Jashaun Corbin was hurt..
Then Jackson's much more serious injury occurred. He broke the news himself in a Facebook post, saying, ""I’m sure some of you may know but 2 weeks ago i suffered a neck injury in practice. Today I found out it was much worse than expected and could keep me from ever playing again."
Jackson has remained around the program since his injury and was a visible presence on the field for each of the first three games, including at Clemson.
“Right now he’s student-coaching. He’s learning how to coach and finishing his degree,” Fisher said.
Adding depth now imperative
Jackson's injury, along with Corbin's season-ending injury and the transfer of Deneric Prince, leaves the Aggies suddenly thin at running back. Freshman Isaiah Spiller and redshirt sophomores Jacob Kibodi and Cordarrian Richardson will carry the load for the remainder of 2019, but A&M will have to rebuild its depth at the position in the offseason..
The Aggies already have one 2020 running back commit in 3-star Deondre Jackson, who is off to a strong start to his 2019 season after missing last year with a knee injury. But the Aggies are looking for more running back help, with Folsom, Calif.'s Danieyl Ngata being the most likely target. Dallas Jesuit's EJ Smith is also a possibility, but he intends to sign in February, which may be too long for A&M's liking. Fort Bend Marshall's DDevon Achane can also play running back, but the Aggies like him in a more versatile role. Five-star Zachary Evans also remains a possibility, but he seems to be favoring Georgia at the moment.