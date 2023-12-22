Evans already has a Power 5 frame and is extremely strong. He absolutely stands out in the crowd, and he's all over the place. He's got a lot of versatility, playing a 3-4 end, a 4-3 end and even a 4-3 defensive tackle. He's also got extremely long arms, which help him get an immediate advantage on opposing linemen.

Evans has a lot of lower body strength, as he consistently pushes around opposing linemen. When he needs to disengage, he can shove opponents aside. He's just too big, and too strong, for individual offensive linemen to handle him.

What I like the most, though, is his instinctiveness. Evans has a knack for knowing where the ball is going to be and is relentless when it comes to chasing down running backs. If he can't get to the quarterback, he knows when to leap to knock a pass down. He diagnoses screens and short passes very well, showing a very good football IQ.

Evans could be a player like a Kingsley Keke, who ends up playing both playing end and tackle. He's got a frame that will allow him to grow, and that could lead him to playing more inside than out. He has a frame similar to that of Shemar Turner, and he may end up filling that role.