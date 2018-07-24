If there are two receivers who left the spring ahead of the curve, it's Ausbon and Buckley. Ausbon took every snap with the first team and seems entrenched there; Buckley had a great spring and seems set to take on the role as the primary slot receiver.

After that, everything's up for grabs. The Aggies are still looking for another starter and three backups.

Rogers seems to have the edge at the other receiver, especially after he caught 8 passes for 90 yards in the spring game, a total which included a spectacular grab to set the white team up for the game-winning score, then the winning touchdown itself. If Fisher wants a big body at the other receiver slot, then Rogers is probably his man.

A&M is also still looking for speed and someone who can stretch the field. That could be a benefit for Chriss, Davis and Jones, all of whom were recruited (at least in part) for their big play abilities but have yet to produce.

Paul should be set as the backup to Buckley in the slot, but could see some competition. A&M also has to figure out what to do with their jumbo receivers, McZeal and Hansford. McZeal started the spring at tight end before moving back to receiver, and Hansford -- who had several major drops in a disappointing 2017 -- barely practiced at all due to injury.

Preston, Chapman and Parker are all capable of throwing a major wrench into any plans for sophomores not named Ausbon and Buckley. Preston may have been the best player in Texas in 2017, Chapman brings big play ability and Parker is an outstanding athlete. All three will get a big chance to see what they can do in camp.