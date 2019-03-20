The wide receiver corps wasn’t exactly impressive at the start of the year, but got considerably better as 2018 went on. Quartney Davis had a breakout season and Kendrick Rogers made a name for himself making amazing catches at critical moments. The top receiver at the beginning of the year, Jhamon Ausbon, broke his foot against Arkansas and became less of a role in the offense upon his return. Camron Buckley started off well but lost his job to the duo of Rogers and Davis, while Hezekiah Jones didn’t make much of an impact when given a chance in Ausbon’s absence. Roshauud Paul’s snaps essentially vanished after the first month of the year, and Jalen Preston never made the impact many expected he would.