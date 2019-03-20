WR group filled with exciting talent
AggieYell.com's spring preview continues with a look at the wide receiver group, which came on strong late last season.
2018 recap
The wide receiver corps wasn’t exactly impressive at the start of the year, but got considerably better as 2018 went on. Quartney Davis had a breakout season and Kendrick Rogers made a name for himself making amazing catches at critical moments. The top receiver at the beginning of the year, Jhamon Ausbon, broke his foot against Arkansas and became less of a role in the offense upon his return. Camron Buckley started off well but lost his job to the duo of Rogers and Davis, while Hezekiah Jones didn’t make much of an impact when given a chance in Ausbon’s absence. Roshauud Paul’s snaps essentially vanished after the first month of the year, and Jalen Preston never made the impact many expected he would.
Returning players (Projected starters in bold)
Junior Jhamon Ausbon (31 catches for 375 yards)
Redshirt junior Quartney Davis (45 catches for 585 yards and 7 TD)
Redshirt junior Kendrick Rogers (27 catches for 336 yards and 5 TD)
Junior Camron Buckley (34 catches for 474 yards and 1 TD)
Junior Roshauud Paul (6 catches, 70 yards)
Junior Hezekiah Jones (15 catches, 134 yards)
Sophomore Jalen Preston (1 catch, 14 yards, 1 TD)
Redshirt freshman Caleb Chapman (Redshirted after early season knee injury)
New arrivals
Departures
Clyde Chriss (transferred to Prairie View)
Arriving this summer
Pressure's on
Preston and, possibly, Ausbon. With Davis’ breakout season and Rogers’ big play ability, along with Buckley’s consistency, his starting job isn’t secure. Preston needs to regain the confidence of the coaching staff after a freshman season that was essentially wasted. If he doesn’t make a move now, he could get lost in the shuffle when the talented freshmen arrive.
Prediction
Ausbon does rise to the occasion and re-establishes a big three with Rogers and Davis. Buckley remains the reliable next man up, but nobody else breaks out, leaving the door open for the likes of Dylan Wright this summer.