Thrust into a starting role last season when freshman All-American Bryce Foster suffered from mononucleosis, Wykoff started the first two games of the season before Foster returned. He moved back into the lineup after Foster's season-ending knee injury against Alabama and ended up starting nine of the 12 games last year.

Wykoff endured an up and down season last year, struggling early on with his snaps and having trouble with some of the SEC's better interior linemen. Still, his performance was good enough that, as a redshirt freshman, he was named freshman All-SEC. Due to offseason surgery, he did not take part in spring practice.

Wykoff announced his decision to leave Wednesday morning, and Foster was one of the first to express his regret at the decision.