Texas A&M's offensive line depth took a hit Wednesday with the announcement by center Matthew Wykoff that he'll enter the transfer portal when it reopens Saturday.
Thrust into a starting role last season when freshman All-American Bryce Foster suffered from mononucleosis, Wykoff started the first two games of the season before Foster returned. He moved back into the lineup after Foster's season-ending knee injury against Alabama and ended up starting nine of the 12 games last year.
Wykoff endured an up and down season last year, struggling early on with his snaps and having trouble with some of the SEC's better interior linemen. Still, his performance was good enough that, as a redshirt freshman, he was named freshman All-SEC. Due to offseason surgery, he did not take part in spring practice.
Wykoff announced his decision to leave Wednesday morning, and Foster was one of the first to express his regret at the decision.
You never want to see experienced depth leave, especially some that has had some success. But Wykoff wasn't going to start this season if Foster was healthy and it's not even a certainty he would have been the backup. Redshirt freshman Mark Nabou took the first-team center job away from Remington Strickland almost immediately this spring and has performed very well. Considering Nabou's size -- 6-foot-4, 340 pounds -- he could be a prototype center. All the same, it's one more roster spot that needs filling on a team that already has a lot of work to do in the transfer portal.