As Texas A&M and LSU become ever closer in terms of talent and depth in their chase to dethrone Alabama atop the SEC West, the intensity of the dislike between the two programs is increasing. After A&M's 74-72, 7-overtime win last season, LSU has learned to dislike the Aggies just as much as A&M already disdained the Tigers.

""I think the way last year's game ended added something to the rivalry," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said at SEC Media Days. "Obviously, we felt like we should have won that game three or four times."

Orgeron was highly critical of the officiating in the game, pointing to the fact A&M had 1 second put back on the clock to allow for the game-tying touchdown among other issues. The SEC told LSU that the calls were correct, but that hasn't satisfied the LSU fans or the Tigers themselves.

"The way that game ended last year, it doesn’t sit well for us," quarterback Joe Burrow said.

LSU not only saw a tough game slip away, but couldn't even get home in the dead of night. That memory has compounded the bitter feelings the Tigers have for the Aggies.

"We lost a game that was basically two games in one, that’s not very fun," Burrow said. "On the flight home, it was too foggy to land in Baton Rouge so we had to fly to New Orleans and drive to Baton Rouge. That was not a fun night.”

The Aggies remember things a little bit differently, but also feel the intensity being ratcheted up.

"All the drama that went on, all the close calls, one play could have changed the entire game," quarterback Kellen Mond said. "I definitely feel like it's becoming a rivalry."

The rivalry now reaches beyond the field and into the front office, with Athletic Director Scott Woodward defecting from A&M to LSU this spring. When asked about his 20-year relationship with Woodward, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher quickly -- and jokingly -- said, "I don't like the man."

Fisher may have been joking, but the players don't seem to like one another a whole lot. When asked about the length of last November's game, Mond made a comment that current and former LSU players didn't like.

"As you can see, a lot of LSU players were cramping, and we were standing tall," he said. "Honestly, I asked some of my offensive linemen how they felt and they said they could have kept going. That’s just how Coach Fisher prepares us."

The response to this perceived slight on the Tigers' conditioning brought about a swift response.