The Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday that York is a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award, presented annually to the outstanding freshman player in college football. The recognition is deserved, and York has been a stabilizing factor in a much-improved linebacker corps and defense in general.

York's 47 tackles are second on the team, trailing only fellow linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. They are also sixth among all Power 5 freshman. He also has 6.5 tackles for loss, which rank 23rd in the SEC.

According to Texas A&M's sports information department, York is already fifth amongst Aggie freshmen in team history in terms of tackles for loss and is just seven tackles from entering the top 15 in freshman season tackles.

Finalists for the Shaun Alexander Award will be announced Nov. 29, with the winner being announced on Dec. 27.



