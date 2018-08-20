You may not know me yet...
As JImbo Fisher takes the helm at Texas A&M, he inherits a team with quite a bit of talent but very few names known at the national level. AggieYell.com looks at five players who are poised to change that in 2018.
1) Junior TE Jace Sternberger
The team MVP for spring practice, Sternberger nailed down the starting tight end job from day one and had a huge spring game. He hasn't slowed down since, having an impressive summer and making himself one of the key targets for quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Kellen Mond. He should have plenty of passes thrown his way this season.
2) DT Justin Madubuike
After a redshirt freshman season where he racked up 20 tackles and 2.5 TFL in limited time, Madubuike has forced himself into the starting lineup. He's not there by default, either; his teammates refer to him as a monster and a couple of said they feel bad for opposing offensive linemen going up against him. If that's accurate, it won't take long for SEC football fans to become familiar with this guy.
3) WR Quartney Davis
Davis enters the season with precisely zero catches to his credit in two years, but he's been a revelation in fall camp. Fully healthy after a brutal ACL injury two summers ago, Davis has shot up the depth chart with his size and his restored speed and cutting ability. Opponents thinking they'll just have to worry about Jhamon Ausbon or Camron Buckley at wide receiver may get a rude awakening.
4) LT Dan Moore
Moore wasn't supposed to be the starting left tackle this year, but when Koda Martin decided to head to Syracuse after spring ball, Moore moved in to the starting lineup. He hasn't seriously been challenged since, as he's quickly developing into a quality starter. If he can hold his own against Landis Durham and Kingsley Keke in practice, then he should be ready for the challenge of the SEC West. A lot of eyes will be on him one way or the other.
5) LB Anthony Hines
Aggie fans (and people who follow recruiting) already know who this guy is, but he's going to get a shot to introduce himself to a much wider audience in 2018. Already the primary backup to Tyrel Dodson and Otaro Alaka, Hines has started taking snaps at Rover as well and has acclimated quickly. Mike Elko tries to find ways to get his best players on the field, and that should translate to plenty of snaps and camera time for Hines.