As JImbo Fisher takes the helm at Texas A&M, he inherits a team with quite a bit of talent but very few names known at the national level. AggieYell.com looks at five players who are poised to change that in 2018.

1) Junior TE Jace Sternberger

Jace Sternberger has been on a roll since he arrived in Aggieland.

The team MVP for spring practice, Sternberger nailed down the starting tight end job from day one and had a huge spring game. He hasn't slowed down since, having an impressive summer and making himself one of the key targets for quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Kellen Mond. He should have plenty of passes thrown his way this season.

2) DT Justin Madubuike

Teammates are expecting big things from Justin Madubuike.

After a redshirt freshman season where he racked up 20 tackles and 2.5 TFL in limited time, Madubuike has forced himself into the starting lineup. He's not there by default, either; his teammates refer to him as a monster and a couple of said they feel bad for opposing offensive linemen going up against him. If that's accurate, it won't take long for SEC football fans to become familiar with this guy.

3) WR Quartney Davis

Healthy once more, Quartney Davis looks like he's ready to break out in 2018.

Davis enters the season with precisely zero catches to his credit in two years, but he's been a revelation in fall camp. Fully healthy after a brutal ACL injury two summers ago, Davis has shot up the depth chart with his size and his restored speed and cutting ability. Opponents thinking they'll just have to worry about Jhamon Ausbon or Camron Buckley at wide receiver may get a rude awakening.

4) LT Dan Moore

Dan Moore took over at left tackle at the end of the spring and hasn't budged.

Moore wasn't supposed to be the starting left tackle this year, but when Koda Martin decided to head to Syracuse after spring ball, Moore moved in to the starting lineup. He hasn't seriously been challenged since, as he's quickly developing into a quality starter. If he can hold his own against Landis Durham and Kingsley Keke in practice, then he should be ready for the challenge of the SEC West. A lot of eyes will be on him one way or the other.

5) LB Anthony Hines

Anthony Hines probably won't need a nametag in 2019.