Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 208 pounds

2018 stats (at Fort Bend Bush high school): 29 tackles, 9 passes broken up, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Why the Aggies wanted him: A&M sorely needs some quality cornerbacks and Young can help fill that void. He's got good size, is physical and knows how to cover. Going after him was an obvious move.

Players affected by his arrival: Charles Oliver, Myles Jones, Debione Renfro and Roney Elam.

50-word scouting report: Young brings a safety's size and physical nature to the corner spot, but can handle the coverage aspects fine. He's not the fastest, but he's got good lateral movement and is tough to avoid at the line of scrimmage. Excellent reacting to the ball in flight and separating receivers from the football.

2019 expectations: Young could be a competitor for one of the outside corner jobs or get a long look at nickel, considering his size, physical style of play and willingness to hit. One way or the other, he should find his way onto the field this year.