Young is coming off a spectacular performance at The Opening in Frisco, where he dominated during 7-on-7 play to cement his position as one of the country's top defenders. With Wolfe and safeties Brian Williams and Demani Richardson, the Aggies may well have the nation's top haul of defensive backs -- and A&M is likely to add another corner in this class before everything is said and done.

In spite of his quickly infamous tweet yesterday that had the Trojans, Buckeyes and Sooners as his finalists, Young only took two officials, to A&M and USC. While the visit to Los Angeles impressed Young (and provided a jacket that he used as part of his distraction from A&M), the Aggies were never seriously threatened as the leader for 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back.

Young, the 29th-ranked player in the nation overall and the fourth-ranked corner, delighted the fanbase of long-time presumed favorite A&M and annoyed the fans fo Oklahoma, USC and Ohio State when he announced his commitment Wednesday. The 4-star is the 21st commit for the Aggies and the second corner to join #GigEmGang19 in as many days, joining close friend Bobby Wolfe.

With his size and physical style of play, Young is a prototype SEC cornerback. He plainly loves to compete and doesn't want to just win one-on-one battles, he wants to dominate them.

Mike Elko wants corners who are big, tough and want to play man coverage, and that's exactly where Young is at his best. His highlights are full of plays where he takes a wideout at the line of scrimmage and jams them either into the turf or completely off their route. He also shows he's not afraid of taking on a running back as he lays a lick on a couple when he comes up in run support.

There is, of course, more to be an effective corner than knocking someone around at the line of scrimmage, and Young excels there too. He has the "wiggle" in his hips to turn and run with receivers and has the speed to keep pace with them. But its his anticipation and ability to find the ball in the air that makes him superior. He's able to position himself better to make a play on the ball than the offensive player because he knows where the ball is first. When he does play off the line, he has great reaction time and a good burst to make a play on the ball.

With Young and Wolfe, the Aggies pick up two big, physical corners who are ready to match up with the tall receivers at Ole Miss, LSU and Alabama. With their skills, both players could be in a position to contribute on what should be a strong defense in 2019.