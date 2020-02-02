Zuhn, a junior at Fort Collins (Colo.) Fossil Ridge, was in College Station for Texas A&M's annual Super Bowl party with some of the Aggies' other top targets for the 2021 class. He made the visit count, announcing on social media shortly before midnight that he was committing to A&M.

100% committed to Texas A&M! Can’t wait to get started with @Coach_Henson and Coach Fisher @AggieFootball ! Thank you to Matt McChesney @SixZeroAcademy for getting me ready for the SEC and building #TheBridge ! Gig’Em 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/cT7f9iaDJh

With Zuhn's commitment, the Aggies now have three members of the 2021 class and all are 4-stars. He joins WR Shadrach Banks and QB Eli Stowers on A&M's commitment list.

Zuhn's parents are both Aggies and he grew up as an A&M fan, but the competition for the Rivals 250 tackle had already become intense. Teams with offers on the table included Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State and Nebraska. The Aggies were considered the favorite throughout, though, and Zuhn decided to commit Sunday.

For clarification, the highlights at the top are from this past season, and the ones below are from 2018. Zuhn has been on varsity at Fossil Ridge since he was a freshman and has been the left tackle the whole time.

I think you'll see very quickly that he plays mean. He likes to drive back opponents from the line of scrimmage and give them an extra shove after the whistle -- if they're not on the ground.

He's 6-foot-7, so he's got a tremendous wingspan. He can get his hands on an opponent quickly and uses his lower body strength to drive them away from the line of scrimmage. And once he gets moving, he's hard to stop.

One thing I really liked in the limited looks we get here is his lateral movement. He looks like he moves really quickly to cut off defensive ends who line up on his left arm, denying them the edge. And he beats them out there, they're not going to get past him. He'll win nearly any hand-fighting that takes place.

Zuhn has a ton of room to grown. He's listed at 276 pounds by Rivals, but he's probably closer to 290. And from the looks of things, he could put on another 25 pounds easily and still look slim. He has the frame of a prototype left tackle.

If I'm right about his footwork, that's where he'll end up being -- a left tackle. And that's precisely what the Aggies need. He'll probably get a year to mature, since the Aggies like to redshirt their linemen, but he's tall, long, pretty quick and very mean. That's a really good kind of player to start what has to be a strong offensive line class in 2021.